By Elizabeth Weibel

August 29, 2025

President Donald Trump called for leftist billionaire and mega-donor George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, to be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act due to their financial support of violent protesters in the United States.

Here’s the part no one in the mainstream will say: President Donald Trump is striking preemptively.

Clandestine on X dropped it raw:

“Soros is planning more protests/riots in major US cities for when President Trump begins arrests on Deep State actors… That’s why the National Guard is being quietly deployed. Not to stop crime. To be ready.”

Think about it. Why is Trump’s administration moving National Guard units into cities without a major incident occurring?

Why has there been increased chatter from DHS insiders about expected “civil unrest” in September?

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump accused Soros and “his group of psychopaths” of causing “great damage” to the United States.

President Trump added that his administration would not “allow these lunatics to rip apart America” any longer

According to the Department of Justices’s website, in October 1970 “the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 became law.

Title IX of the Act is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Statute,” which seeks to eliminate “the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations.”

The DOJ site explains:

On October 15, 1970, the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 became law. Title IX of the Act is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Statute (18 U.S.C. §§ 1961-1968), commonly referred to as the “RICO” statute.

The purpose of the RICO statute is “the elimination of the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations operating in interstate commerce.”

However, the statute is sufficiently broad to encompass illegal activities relating to any enterprise affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

Breitbart News has reported that George and Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundations “partially funded” the organization behind a rally on Monday for accused MS-13 gang member and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Soros’s Open Society Foundations is reported to have “thrown millions” at the leftist group CASA “to advocate for mass immigration.”

Soros-Funded Group Behind Last-Ditch Rally for Accused MS-13 Gang Member, Human Smuggler Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Soros’s Open Society Foundations have thrown millions at CASA to advocate for mass immigration over the years.

In 2023, the Open Society Foundations awarded CASA a $250,000 grant and CASA in Action, the group’s political action committee (PAC), with $1.6 million.

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were readying to take custody of Abrego Garcia on Monday, the far-left group CASA held a rally in support of the accused human smuggler — who has also been accused of MS-13 gang membership, domestic violence, and abuse of women.

CASA’s Lydia Walther-Rodriguez translated at the rally for Abrego Garcia, who said he is a victim of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

Another group, Human Rights First, which “joined two other organizations in suing the Trump administration on behalf of illegal aliens with final deportation orders,” has been reported as having financial ties to Soros’s network.

Between 2016 and 2021, Soros’s Open Society Foundations “threw nearly $6.2 million” towards Human Rights First.

Additionally, since 2016, Soros has “funneled more than $15 million” to groups behind anti-Israel protests in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the New York Post reported in October 2023.

Groups behind Israel-bashing protests backing Hamas attacks got $15M-plus from Soros

Soros’s Open Society Foundations reportedly gave $13.7 million through Tides Center, a leftist group that “sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified” Hamas’s attack on Israel, according to the outlet.

The Tides Center also reportedly “gave $30,000 in 2020 to Desis Rising Up and Moving,” a group that was behind an anti-Israel protest in New York City’s Bryant Park.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump recently posted a statement on Truth Social calling for billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son Alex Soros to face federal charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, accusing them of supporting violent protests across the United States.

This statement comes amid ongoing nationwide protests against President Trump's immigration policies, including his threats to deploy federal troops into U.S. cities to quell unrest.

Right-leaning sources frame it as President Trump rightfully escalating attacks on Soros; a major Democratic donor often accused of undermining law and order through funding progressive causes.

The RICO Act, originally designed to combat organized crime like the Mafia, has been invoked by President Trump in the past against other adversaries, though legal experts note it's rarely applied to political or protest-related activities without clear evidence of criminal enterprise.

Conservative voices support the call, viewing Soros as a key figure fueling Democratic unrest and "anti-American" activities. This development fits into President Trump's ongoing narrative of combating "radical left" influences.

