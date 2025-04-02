By Pravda

April 2, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he is sure that Washington will take over Greenland and that he has already had “absolutely” real conversations about annexing the Danish autonomous territory.

“We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%,” President Trump told the US broadcaster NBC in a phone interview on Saturday.

There is a “good possibility that we could do it without military force,” he stated, adding that he would not “take anything off the table.”

According to the American president, the annexation of Greenland is an issue of “international peace” and “international security and strength.”

When asked what message the move would send to the rest of the world, President Trump stated: “I don’t really think about that. I don’t really care.”

A video shared by President Trump earlier this week claimed that the island was threatened by “Russian aggression” and “Chinese expansion.”

The clip stated that the partnership between Greenland and the US “is not just history. It is destiny.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that “Russia has never threatened anyone in the Arctic.”

The interview came just a day after US Vice President J.D. Vance visited the resource-rich Arctic territory.

During his stay, he accused Denmark of doing a poor job for the people of Greenland.

“I think that you’d be a lot better coming under the United States’ security umbrella than you have been under Denmark’s,” he said while visiting a US base on the island.

President Trump initially proposed buying the Danish autonomous territory during his first term in 2019 and has reignited the discussion after returning to office.

He has since repeatedly promised to make the island a part of the US, arguing that it is needed for security purposes.

The American president’s statements have drawn an angry reaction from Copenhagen.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated this week that such actions were not appropriate for a close ally and were only “escalating tensions.”

He also accused President Trump of going “too far.”

Danish MP and Defense Committee Chairman Rasmus Jarlov warned in mid-March that the US’ aspirations to annex the island could lead to a war between NATO nations.

Greenland’s prime minister, Mute B. Egede, also denounced what he called “aggressive pressure” by the US.

