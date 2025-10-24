By Anna Commander

October 24, 2025

President Donald Trump landed a legal win on Monday after an appeals court ruled that he could send 200 National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, amid protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Newsweek via email on Monday:

“As we have always maintained, President Trump is exercising his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel following violent riots that local leaders have refused to address. This ruling reaffirms that the lower court’s ruling was unlawful and incorrect.”

Why It Matters

The legal move marks a significant turn in the national debate over presidential powers and local control during periods of perceived civil unrest.

The ruling reignites discussions on the extent of executive authority under federal law and the balance of state-federal powers, particularly as legal battles over military intervention in domestic affairs continue.

What To Know

Two judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Trump administration, with one opposing.

The majority opinion said that the president’s decision falls within a “range of honest judgment,” but notably did not endorse President Trump’s repeated descriptions of Portland as “war-ravaged” or under siege.

Judge Susan Graber, offering the dissenting opinion, argued Congress only authorized the Guard’s use to counter foreign invasion, quell a rebellion or a demonstrated inability to execute federal law, not to control protests.

“But today’s decision is not merely absurd. It erodes core constitutional principles, including sovereign States’ control over their States’ militias and the people’s First Amendment rights to assemble and to object to the government’s policies and actions. I strenuously dissent,” Graber said in part.

What People Are Saying

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, a Democrat, wrote on X on Monday:

“We are on a dangerous path in America. A panel of Ninth Circuit judges has chosen to not hold the president accountable: they just granted the federal government’s motion to stay our first TRO, which prevented the president from deploying Oregon National Guard troops in Oregon.”

He wrote in another post:

“While our second TRO remains in place (preventing any state’s Guard from deploying to Oregon), the government soon will seek to dissolve that TRO in the district court, given the Ninth Circuit ruling. We will oppose the government’s motion to dissolve the second TRO, and we urge the full Ninth Circuit to vacate today’s decision before the illegal deployments can occur. We’ll continue to fight for Oregon’s laws and values no matter what – and we’ll continue to share updates.”

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, wrote on X on Monday:

“Troops are not wanted or needed in Portland. Let’s be clear: Trump’s sole goal is to stoke violence to justify tightening his authoritarian grip. This fight continues to protect our communit

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X on Monday:

“Another VICTORY for President Trump and the safety and security of the American people. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that @POTUS is rightfully using his Constitutional authority to direct the National Guard to protect federal assets, personnel and public safety in Portland, Oregon. The law, U.S. Constitution, and supremacy clause back the President’s action to protect the public and law enforcement, and today this ruling has vindicated us.”

What Happens Next?

Oregon officials and the city of Portland can request a review by the full appeals court or appeal directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court is already considering a separate, but related, dispute regarding National Guard deployment in Chicago where different federal court decisions have temporarily halted presidential intervention.

BOTTOMLINE

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump, allowing the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, amid ongoing protests and what the administration describes as threats to federal property and personnel.

This decision, issued by a divided panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on October 20, 2025, overturns a lower court’s temporary restraining order that had blocked the move.

In a 2-1 decision, the court found that President Trump has the authority under Title 10 of the U.S. Code to federalize and deploy National Guard troops from Oregon (and potentially other states) to protect federal assets, such as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in South Portland that has been a focal point for demonstrations since June 2025.

Here’s a balanced overview of perspectives:

