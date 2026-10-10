By Jack Buckby

October 10, 2026

President Donald Trump doubled down on his warning that Iran could eventually use a nuclear weapon to strike American cities, insisting during a campaign rally speech in Texas on October 7 that the United States had no choice but to launch strikes against Iran.

The comments follow days of controversy over his earlier suggestion that Iran could attack Los Angeles or San Diego, with media outlets and Democratic politicians wrongly describing his words as a call for Iran to strike the U.S.

A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B interceptor missile is launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test in the mid-Pacific. The SM-3 Block 1B successfully intercepted a target missile that had been launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands in Kauai, Hawaii. Lake Erie detected and tracked the target with its on board AN/SPY-1 radar. The event was the third consecutive successful intercept test of the SM-3 Block IB missile. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1A interceptor is launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test in the Pacific Ocean. The SM-3 Block 1A successfully intercepted a target missile that had been launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kauai, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

The president’s claims were quickly dismissed as false in the press, with The Guardian citing longstanding U.S. intelligence assessments that Iran is not actively building a nuclear weapon.

There is a significant distinction, however, between Iran actively assembling a nuclear bomb and developing the capability to produce one relatively quickly – and it’s clear Iran is doing the latter.

International nuclear inspectors have, in fact, documented compelling evidence that Tehran was moving dangerously close to possessing the necessary material.

President Trump Doubles Down

Speaking at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio on Wednesday, the president repeated his warning that Iran is looking to build a nuclear weapon.

President Trump doubles down on California comments: ‘Let them hit San Diego, let them hit Los Angeles’

He also defended his military campaign launched on February 28 and used Venezuela as an example of how the U.S. military can end conflicts quickly under his direction.

“We won Venezuela in one hour and 48 minutes. And we decimated the drug cartels, and drugs coming in by ocean and sea are down by 97%. And we’re trying to find the 3% that are still doing it because we consider them to be among the bravest people in the world. And just as I promised, I am ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Don’t worry,” the president said.

“We had no choice because we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon. And I’ll tell you what, oil, a little more. Maybe more than a little, but it… A lot of people thought it’d be three, four, five times that.

When I went in, I thought it could be much higher than that,” he continued.

Then, he returned to the controversy from earlier in this week.

“But you want to see trauma? You want to see problems?

And I said it the other day, let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. You want to see a horror show?

You want to see problems?” he said, adding, “Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles, and you’ll see some bad things happen.

You want to see a country that would be in free fall.

We won’t let that happen. We protect our cities.”

The comments came after he said on Monday, October 5, during a speech in Nebraska, that Iran, if left unchallenged, could strike the two U.S. cities.

President Trump again invokes missiles hitting LA and San Diego: ‘You want to see problems?’

President Trump insisted his administration would protect the cities from potential attacks after drawing criticism for Monday’s comments about Los Angeles and San Diego.

Iran Enriches Uranium

When President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are challenged over their claims that Iran is building a nuclear weapon, the argument is usually that Iran has denied those claims consistently, and that there is no proof an actual bomb is in construction.

But those assessments ignore the full picture.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran possessed approximately 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity before the strikes began against Iranian facilities in June 2025.

Iran increased stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium before Israeli attack, UN agency says

That concentration is well above the 3-5% required for civilian nuclear power generation.

Nuclear weapons typically require uranium enriched to approximately 90%, but reaching 60% means that much of the enrichment work needed to produce weapons-grade material has already been completed.

Iran’s stockpile, therefore, was theoretically sufficient to produce fissile material for several nuclear weapons if further enriched.

Nobody, including the IAEA, has been able to establish that Iran was actively manufacturing nuclear weapons; however, the scale of its enrichment program raises a very obvious question: why did a country claiming its nuclear ambitions were entirely peaceful accumulate so much highly enriched uranium with very limited civilian applications?

Iran Refuses to Abandon Enrichment

Iran is committed to continuing enrichment of uranium, with officials repeatedly insisting it is the country’s “sovereign right” that will not be surrendered – even under military pressure.

On October 7, 2025, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described on X how he told U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in May that zero enrichment is not an acceptable condition for a deal.

He did, however, indicate that a deal is possible if Tehran is simply required to promise not to make a nuclear weapon — a promise that could easily be broken in the future if the regime is permitted to continue enriching.

“Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal,” he noted.

Araghchi also doubled down on the usual defense, claiming that there was no intelligence that Iran was “within a month” of developing a nuclear weapon, describing it as an “imaginary threat.”

READ MORE:

Trump Administration Declares ‘No Dust, No Dollars’ for Iran — Islamic Republic Must Give Up Nuclear Material Before Sanctions Relief

IRGC-linked Media Says Iran Has NO CHOICE But to Obtain an Atomic Bomb to Protect Itself from Military Attacks

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Means the Iran War Can’t End

BOTTOMLINE

The pattern of Iran’s nuclear activities supports the assessment that it has pursued a weapons option, even if it has not assembled a device.

President Trump’s repeated position—that Iran must not be allowed to acquire one—tracks long-standing U.S., Israeli, and European concerns grounded in enrichment levels, concealment, and past weaponization work.

Before the June 2025 U.S.-Israeli strikes, the IAEA verified that Iran held 440.9 kg of uranium enriched up to 60 percent U-235, plus 184.1 kg up to 20 percent and thousands of kilograms at lower levels.

The agency’s yardstick treats the 60 percent stock as sufficient, if further enriched, for roughly ten weapons.

No other state has produced and stockpiled uranium at that level without a nuclear-weapons program; power reactors use material below 5 percent, and even research reactors rarely need 20 percent.

Civilian justification for 60 percent material has never been accepted by the IAEA or the United States and its European partners.

Breakout estimates at the time (time to produce enough weapons-grade uranium) ranged from days to a few weeks depending on the facility and assumptions used by U.S. officials and groups such as the Institute for Science and International Security.

That capability rested on earlier work.

The IAEA and seized Iranian documents (the nuclear archive obtained by Israel) documented the Amad Plan, a structured weapons effort that ran into the early 2000s and included warhead design, high-explosive testing, and integration studies.

Subsequent IAEA reports found undeclared sites, unexplained uranium particles, and incomplete answers on past activities. Iran also developed ballistic missiles suited to nuclear delivery while restricting inspector access after 2021.

Official Iranian statements and a reported fatwa deny any intent to build a weapon and assert an NPT right to enrichment; those claims coexist with the technical facts above.

The June 2025 strikes (and follow-on actions into 2026) destroyed or heavily damaged the above-ground plant at Natanz and damaged the deeply buried halls at Natanz and Fordow.

U.S. intelligence estimates after the strikes placed the timeline to a weapon, if Iran chose to pursue one, at roughly a year or longer because of destroyed centrifuge capacity and workshops.

The IAEA, however, lost continuity of knowledge: Iran has blocked access to the affected facilities and has not accounted for the fate or location of the pre-strike stockpile.

Director General Rafael Grossi has said the agency believes a bit more than 200 kg of the 60 percent material remains in the Isfahan tunnel complex, with additional material possibly at Natanz; Iran has not confirmed this or allowed verification.

In September 2026 the IAEA Board of Governors voted to refer Iran’s safeguards non-compliance to the UN Security Council—the first such referral in two decades—citing more than a year of restricted access and failure to report material affected by the strikes.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization chief stated in early October 2026 that Tehran will not surrender its enrichment right or hand over the stockpile, and that inspections of damaged sites remain impossible while security threats persist.

Current opacity means outside powers cannot independently confirm that remaining highly enriched uranium is inaccessible or that no parallel work is underway at undeclared or hardened sites such as the Pickaxe Mountain complex.

Verification, not declarations of intent, is what the IAEA and the states most exposed to Iranian capabilities continue to require.

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