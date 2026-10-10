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Thomas Vlodek's avatar
Thomas Vlodek
Oct 10

What a bullshit story, only a moron believes it… Where’s the uranium now? That’s right, in an underground city with 10’s of thousands of missiles that are also undamaged. If they weren’t building a bomb before, they should be building them now

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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
Oct 11

😃😃😃🤡💩🤡

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