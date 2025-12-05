By Tracey Ashlee

December 6, 2025

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is intensifying in Minnesota, as his administration moves to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Somali immigrants following allegations of widespread welfare fraud.

Minneapolis prepared for potential consequences on Monday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Chief Todd Lyons confirmed that agents are “prepared to deport” Somali residents if TPS is officially lifted, according to Newsmax.

Announcing the policy shift on Truth Social, President Trump linked the decision to reports that millions in Minnesota welfare funds had been fraudulently diverted by individuals in the state’s Somali American community, allegedly for overseas terrorist financing.

“If temporary protective status is lifted for the Somali community… we’re going to go ahead and remove those elements out of our country,” Lyons told Newsmax, indicating immediate action from ICE if DHS Secretary Kristi Noem moves forward with the TPS rollback.

Lyons pointed out that ending TPS would legally make thousands of Somali Minnesotans “illegal aliens,” putting them at risk of removal from the U.S.

“We have to ensure we remove those people from our communities,” Lyons said. He added, “Anyone who comes here under false pretense, 100%, we’re going to remove you.”

He echoed President Trump’s argument that fraud undermines America’s systems. Lyons then referenced the 9/11 attacks, highlighting the need for careful immigration screening.

“The 9/11 terrorists came here under fraud pretense. You don’t know who the people we are letting in. We have to make sure we do our due diligence,” he said.

Community groups and local leaders in Minnesota have pushed back hard against President Trump’s crackdown. They argue that terminating TPS will tear families apart and devastate neighborhoods.

They point out that many Somali TPS recipients have lived in the state for years or even decades. Muslim civil rights advocates say the fraud claims are an excuse to target vulnerable immigrants and spread fear.

Only a small fraction of Somalis have been implicated in the reported welfare scheme, and mass deportations could hurt Minnesota’s economy and violate human rights conventions.

President Trump’s latest action against these immigrants follows similar crackdowns against Temporary Protected Status recipients from other nations. The president has increased efforts to tighten America’s borders and appeal to his political base.

The Somali community in Minneapolis is one of the largest in the US and has faced years of political uncertainty. With changing policies and various threats, families are in limbo.

National immigration advocates are also opposing the move. They argue the mass sweep would separate U.S.-born children from their parents.

This will create legal chaos in the courts and destroy trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities.

“We urge DHS to reconsider this decision, which risks upending the lives of thousands who have built a home and future here,” said an advocacy leader.

With ICE officials tasking their agents for “imminent action” as soon as Noem greenlights the order, Minneapolis finds itself on the frontlines of America’s latest immigration battle.

As fear grows and discussions heat up, all eyes are on Minnesota to see just how far the federal government will go. And, more importantly, whether local community voices will make themselves heard.

READ MORE:

“Blatant Fraud”: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Operation Uncovers Fraud In 44% Of Pending Immigration Cases in Minneapolis

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Plans Cash Rewards for Private Bounty Hunters to Locate and Track Immigrants

President Donald Trump Speaks on Horrific Illegal Alien Terrorist Attack on National Guard Warriors, Calls for Death Penalty Against Suspect

More Illegal Aliens Living in The U.S. Than All Our Military Forces, Combined

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has indeed taken steps to target Somali immigrants in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of a broader immigration enforcement push tied to allegations of widespread fraud.

On November 22, 2025, President Trump announced the immediate termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis in Minnesota, a program that had shielded eligible individuals from deportation since 1991 due to ongoing instability in Somalia.

President Trump cited the state as a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” referencing massive scandals involving the misuse of federal funds, including a $250 million child nutrition fraud scheme where over 70 people, many of Somali descent, have been charged.

POTUS also alleged billions in missing funds and ties to Somali gangs and terrorism, specifically claiming some defrauded money was funneled to Al-Shabaab, prompting a U.S. Treasury investigation.

The effort also risks sweeping up others in the immigration process, amid reports of “widespread fraud, particularly marriage fraud”, including forged documents, visa overstays, bribery, and bigamy.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the operation targets visa fraud in Minnesota, home to the largest Somali population in the U.S. (estimated at 80,000-100,000, mostly citizens or legal residents).

While substantiated fraud exists (e.g., $400M+ in Medicaid scams potentially linked to Al-Shabaab), not all Somalis are implicated, and the community has responded by emphasizing their upset over the allegations while condemning any wrongdoing.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.