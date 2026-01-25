By WILKO MARTÍNEZ-CACHERO

January 26, 2026

US President Donald Trump has revealed details of a mystery weapon he has coined ‘The Discombobulator,’ that was used in the capture of Venezuela’s former leader Nicolás Maduro.

In an interview with the New York Post he revealed the tool’s name just days after he gave hints about the sonic weapon that ‘nobody else’ had.

President Trump has suggested that the debilitating device could be used against America’s enemies after proving successful in the January 3 capture of Maduro.

‘I’m not allowed to talk about it,’ President Trump told the New York Post from the Oval Office. ‘I would love to.’

He offered that the weapon ‘made [enemy] equipment not work’ and lauded its effectiveness.

‘They never got their rockets off,’ President Trump said. ‘They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off.’

He added: ‘We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us.’

Venezuelan officials said more than 83 people, including 47 soldiers, were killed during the successful capture mission.

US President Donald Trump revealed a new weapon that he dubbed 'The Discombobulator.' He told the New York Post that he was 'not allowed to talk about it'

However, President Trump said the mystery weapon 'made [enemy] equipment does not work' and praised how effective it was.

One US service member was injured by return fire but there were no American fatalities.

Earlier this week, President Trump demurred while lavishing the strength of the US military during an interview with NewsNation anchor Katie Pavlich on Tuesday.

He said that only the US military has access to the sonic weapons by noting, ‘It’s something I don’t wanna… nobody else has it.’

When President Trump was asked if Americans should be ‘afraid’ of the secret weapon, he responded: ‘Well, yeah.’

‘But we have weapons nobody else knows about.’ President Trump added. ‘I say it’s probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.’

An account previously shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on January 10 also claimed that a ‘very intense sound wave’ disabled Venezuelan forces and Cuban bodyguards on the night of Maduro’s arrest.

‘Stop what you are doing and read this…’ Leavitt wrote on X, alongside five emojis of the American flag.

The ‘absolutely chilling’ testimony was attributed to an unnamed ‘Venezuelan security guard loyal to Nicolás Maduro.’

Venezuela said over 100 security officials and soldiers were killed in the US’s operation to capture Maduro.

No US forces were killed. President Trump said a few US service members were injured during the operation, but they are recovering.

Here is the original video of the security guard’s recollection of the US operation:

WATCH: Anttsinc on X: “An insider from Venezuela’s security forces says US troops were like nothing they’d ever seen — overwhelming firepower, advanced tech, total dominance. After Trump’s Fox News warning on taking on the cartels, Latin America is watching how powerful US forces truly are. 🇺🇸🇻🇪” ⸻ https://t.co/GKqlkDDcRw” / X

President Trump has claimed that the US military has 'weapons nobody else knows about,' but did not give more details.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared an account from an unnamed Venezuelan security guard saying the weapon used in Maduro's capture caused nosebleeds and vomiting.

He claimed that his own weapons were rendered useless by the American military’s new weapon.

‘Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside,’ the account said.

It added: ‘We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move.’

The guard supposedly said that he had ‘never seen anything like it.’

‘We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was,’ he added.

The soldier’s remarks reposted by Leavitt described the capture mission as a ‘massacre.’

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured and then taken by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima warship.

The former Venezuelan leader is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial on federal charges.

Maduro has pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

He has been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Maduro’s indictment alleged that he allowed ‘cocaine-fueled corruption to flourish for his own benefit, for the benefit of members of his ruling regime, and for the benefit of his family members.’

He has pleaded not guilty, as has his wife.

Kremlin officials have demanded that the US provide more information about the sonic weapon used in the raid to capture Maduro.

Putin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said his government would begin investigating President Trump’s comments regarding the device.

