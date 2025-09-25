By Alicia Powe

September 25, 2025

President Donald Trump delivered a scathing rebuke of the United Nations during his Tuesday address to the 80th General Assembly, charging the organization with bankrolling an “assault” on Western borders through unchecked migration and neglecting its role in global peacekeeping.

“The number one political issue of our time [is] the crisis of uncontrolled migration,” President Trump declared. “Your countries are being ruined. The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.”

President Trump detailed the U.N.’s alleged complicity, stating, “In 2024, the U.N. budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support… migrants journeying into the United States. The U.N. also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens on the way to infiltrate our southern border.”

He called the support “totally unacceptable,” asserting, “The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them.”

WATCH: Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 on X: “🚨MUST WATCH - THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT SPEECH OF 2025 Trump RIPS INTO the UN And Europe over migration “Your countries are going to HELL! They’re being ruined.” “London is ruined....they have sharia law” “The UN is funding an assault on Western borders!” https://t.co/HqcVEZ0lQX” / X

The president rejected open-border policies.

“In the United States, we reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime, and deplete our social safety nets. We have reasserted that America belongs to the American people,” President Trump said.

Turning to Europe, President Trump warned, “Europe is in serious trouble. They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before. It’s not sustainable.”

He cited staggering prison demographics:

“In 2024, almost 50 percent of inmates in German prisons were foreign nationals or migrants. In Austria, the number was 53 percent… in Greece 54 percent, and in Switzerland 72 percent.”

He concluded, “When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum seekers, who repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. Your countries are going to hell.”

WATCH: Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@POTUS: In a period of just 7 months, I have ended 7 un-endable wars... No president or prime minister—and for that matter, no other country—has ever done anything close to that, and I did it in just 7 MONTHS. https://t.co/Zs3c9703gv” / X

President Trump also slammed the U.N. for its inaction on his diplomatic successes, including brokering peace in conflicts between Pakistan and India, Cambodia and Thailand, and Israel and Iran, among others.

“No president or prime minister… has ever done anything close to that, and I did it in just seven months,” he said.

“It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them. Sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them.”



He highlighted revitalized U.S. global standing, noting NATO’s increased defense contributions and a $1.8 trillion trade deal with the EU.

“On the world stage, America is respected again, like it has never been respected before,” President Trump said.

READ MORE:

President Trump Is Right: The United Nations Doesn’t Help Countries, It Destroys Them

U.S. granted the UN $1.3 billion in 2023 to aid illegals invading America.

FORTRESS USA: How President Donald Trump is securing the US frontier with Mexico with 10,000 troops, finishing the wall & giant BUOYS

President Trump Authorizes Military to Occupy Public Land Along US–Mexico Border and Repel Invasions

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump, in his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2025, accused the UN of facilitating an “assault” on Western borders through its financial support for migration.

He described uncontrolled migration as “the number one political issue of our time” and claimed the UN was funding invasions rather than preventing them.

“The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders. The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them.”

“In 2024, the UN budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the United States.”

President Trump extended his criticism to European nations, warning that open-border policies were leading to increased crime and straining social systems. He told allies, “Your countries are going to hell” due to migration policies.

The $372 million refers to UN-planned expenditures in 2024 for “Cash and Voucher Assistance” (CVA) and “Multipurpose Cash Assistance,” aimed at supporting migrants, including those en route to the U.S.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres referenced the same figure in his UNGA remarks, noting that in 2024, the UN spent $372 million in cash to support 624,000 migrants journeying into the U.S., framing it as part of humanitarian efforts amid global crises.

President Trump’s speech also criticized climate policies and urged a shift away from global cooperation on issues like migration and green energy.

U.S. sources like the White House emphasized sovereignty and strength, while international outlets like BBC and Al Jazeera noted the speech’s scathing tone toward allies and global institutions.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.