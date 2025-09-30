By Erik Durneika

September 30, 2025

President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) last Tuesday with a speech that delivered bold—and, for some, inconvenient—truths.

At UN, President Trump Champions Sovereignty, Rejects Globalism

Today, in remarks to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald J. Trump delivered a powerful rebuke to the destructive globalism that has fueled endless conflict and chaos around the world.

During the address, President Trump was unapologetic in proclaiming American strength as he unveiled a bold vision for sovereign nations to unite against the true threats of terrorism, unchecked migration, biological warfare, and loss of cultural identity.

Here are highlights from President Trump’s speech :

“America is blessed with the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the earth. This is indeed the Golden Age of America .” (Watch)

“ Four months in a row, the number of illegal aliens admitted and entering our country has been zero … Our message is very simple: If you come illegally into the United States, you’re going to jail or you’re going back to where you came from.” (Watch)

“ In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven ‘un-endable’ wars … No President or Prime Minister — and for that matter, no other country — has ever done anything close to that… It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them — and sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help. ” (Watch)

“ What is the purpose of the United Nations? The UN has such tremendous potential… All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter, and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words — and empty words don’t solve war. ” (Watch)

“Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize… but for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with their mothers and fathers because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and un-glorious wars. What I care about is not winning prizes, it’s saving lives. ” (Watch)

“A dramatically better future is within our reach — but to get there, we must reject the failed approaches of the past and work together to confront some of the greatest threats in history.” (Watch)

“My position is very simple: the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon .” (Watch)

“ Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state … Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now! ” (Watch)

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil — but inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy. ” (Watch)

“Today, I’m also calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all .” (Watch)

“Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should, too often, it is actually creating new problems for us to solve… The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders … The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them.” (Watch)

“What makes the world so beautiful is that each country is unique — but to stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders .” (Watch)

“When your prisons are filled with so-called ‘asylum seekers’ who repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. ” (Watch)

“Any system that results in the mass trafficking of children is inherently evil — yet that is exactly what the globalist migration agenda has done .” (Watch)

“To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America, please be warned — we will blow you out of existence. ” (Watch)

“I’m telling you that if you don’t get away from the ‘green energy’ scam, your country is going to fail. If you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail.” (Watch)

“The entire globalist concept of asking successful, industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected completely and totally — and it must be immediate.” (Watch)

“The challenge with trade is much the same as with climate: the countries that followed the rules, all their factories have been plundered… by countries that broke the rules. That’s why the United States is now applying tariffs to other countries .” (Watch)

“Together, let us defend free speech and free expression. Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today — it’s called Christianity.” (Watch)

Aside from offering a clear rejection of globalism, President Trump took aim at the U.S.’s authoritarian enemies.

He portrayed Russia in a negative light and launched pointed attacks at China.

His speech also brought to mind lingering questions about the future of the UN and America’s role in it.

President Trump alluded to the dysfunctional nature of the Russian military and how it has been unable to accomplish its strategic objectives against a much smaller military.

During his remarks about the war in Ukraine, he mentioned the substantial role that China—as well as India—has played in funding Russia’s aggression through its oil purchases.

China benefits from the war in Ukraine in multiple ways, from distracting the West to selling its military equipment to Russia.

President Trump highlighted the threat that biological weapons pose to international security and the need to address this concern—a clear shot at Beijing:

He pointed out that the globalists’ climate policies have hit compliant countries’ economies the hardest over the decades while benefiting China—the world’s top polluter.

China’s environmental impact ranges from air pollution to the dumping of waste into the world’s waters.

Even President Trump’s reference to uncontrolled migration at the southern border during the criminal Biden years was a jab at China.

Beijing weaponized migration into the U.S., with border crossings of Chinese nationals increasing 8,000 percent between 2021 and 2024.

The vast majority of these Chinese nationals were military-age men.

But besides President Trump’s condemnation of China and Russia, and the West’s failure to act, his speech served as a reminder of just how broken the UN is—an organization that creates more problems than it solves.

China and Russia serve as permanent members on the UN Security Council, each wielding veto power. They have succeeded in blocking sanctions, resolutions, and discussions of some of the most egregious human rights violations.

At the UNGA, China and Russia have been able to sway other countries.

Over the last ten years, the UNGA has failed to pass resolutions condemning countries like China, Cuba, and Myanmar—and other actors like Hamas—while frequently targeting the U.S. and Israel, with Israel being the most vilified country in the entire organization.

China and Russia have both held seats on the UN Human Rights Council, a body that President Trump rightly withdrew the U.S. from due to its bias and failure to reform itself.

China successfully co-opted the UN Human Rights Office to stop short of labeling its treatment of the Uyghurs a genocide in a 2022 report.

At one point, Chinese representatives led as many as four out of the 15 UN specialized agencies.

China has long used UNESCO to rewrite history and to whitewash the Uyghur genocide, and co-opted the World Health Organization (WHO) to parrot Beijing’s propaganda regarding the origins of COVID-19.

The U.S. was the top contributor to UNESCO and the WHO, but earlier this year, President Trump signed executive orders to withdraw the U.S. from these UN agencies.

Although the Trump administration has not expressed any intention to pull the U.S. out of the international body entirely, the administration appears to be determined to use funding as leverage to push for major reforms within the UN.

As the examples above show, the UN has been deeply penetrated and co-opted by the CCP and other authoritarian actors.

Its agencies work to further the interests of America’s enemies, all while America foots the bill and hosts the organization on its soil.

Clearly, the UN must be reformed.

But while reforms must be pursued and certain elements defunded, an uncertainty remains.

To what extent will Washington be able to force change at the UN? Countries have been discussing the need to reform the UN for decades, with nothing to show.

To reform the UN’s structure and procedures, amendments would have to be made to the UN Charter, impossible without broad consensus.

America’s enemies, the globalists included, benefit from the status quo. Therefore, the feasibility of institutional reform is questionable.

We must continue working to defund the UN.

The UN is already feeling the effects of the administration’s funding cuts, and there is likely more to come.

China, with its faltering economy, is defaulting on its UN payments, with a 10-month delay at the end of last year. Good—that means less reliable money for the UN.

At some point, though, tough questions must be asked about the UN’s overall relevance—or more accurately, its irrelevance; its diminishing credibility; its weaponization by enemies; the feasibility of meaningful reform; and America’s role within this organization.

Perhaps then it will become clear that the UN, an inherently globalist and highly corrupt entity that gives authoritarian regimes an international platform, is broken beyond repair.

