By Jim Hᴏft

August 18, 2026

President Donald Trump dropped the hammer Saturday on the private preservation group trying to stop construction at the White House, branding its leaders “TREASONISTS” and accusing them of exposing sensitive military information tied to the protection of the President.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded activist outfit that pretends to be a government agency, filed a lawsuit to halt the East Wing modernization and ballroom project.

In the process, they exposed top-secret military features of the project to America’s enemies around the globe. They were warned. They were shown the plans.

The United States Military and Secret Service told them the facility was vital to the safety of the President and every future President. They did it anyway.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned in a declaration cited in the administration’s new Supreme Court filing that the project is critical to securing meetings of the President, senior government officials, and other gatherings vital to American interests.

Clayton added that the project would improve protection for the President and senior officials while strengthening the handling and use of Intelligence Community information.

The administration’s August 14 application asks the Supreme Court for an immediate stay before the lower-court injunction takes effect on August 21.

Read the administration’s Supreme Court filing.

President Trump erupted on Truth Social after the legal battle forced the administration to describe previously undisclosed security elements in court, including fortified construction, underground facilities, military-grade ventilation, upgraded medical capabilities, missile-resistant structural components, and an elevated platform designed to counter aerial threats.

“These are the TREASONISTS that brought the suit against the Military Complex,” Trump wrote. “They revealed Top Military Secrets!”

The President said the Trust was warned by military officials not to bring the lawsuit because of the sensitive nature of the project.

According to President Trump, the organization was shown detailed plans by senior military and Secret Service leaders but proceeded anyway.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump called the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded activist outfit that pretends to be a government agency and associated plaintiffs “TREASONISTS” for their lawsuit against his White House ballroom project, accusing them of revealing “Top Military Secrets” (including a rooftop “DronePort”) to the world.

The dispute centers on President Trump’s plan for a roughly 90,000-square-foot, privately funded (~$300–400 million) ballroom on the site of the demolished East Wing.

The National Trust filed suit in December 2025 seeking to halt the work.

The Trump administration has framed the ballroom as inseparable from a larger national-security complex: an enhanced/ underground Presidential Emergency Operations Center-style bunker (with hospital/medical facilities, secure communications, etc.), hardened structure, bulletproof elements, and a rooftop drone facility/port intended as defensive infrastructure for the White House and broader area.

POTUS Trump has said the military strongly supported or sought the integrated design, and that the lawsuit itself disclosed previously non-public details of military/Secret Service involvement and features.

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