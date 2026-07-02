By Emel Akan

July 2, 2026

President Donald Trump is using his experience as a builder to lead numerous projects to improve and beautify the nation’s capital.

As the America 250 celebrations approach, these new initiatives across Washington are moving forward quickly and grabbing headlines.

Meanwhile, historic preservation groups and others have filed lawsuits seeking to halt some of these projects.

Despite the legal challenges, work continues on multiple fronts. Here is a list of projects completed in preparation for the historic celebrations.

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

One of the most notable renovation projects undertaken by Trump in Washington is the restoration of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The pool reopened on the evening of June 9.

Originally constructed in the 1920s, the reflecting pool stretches nearly 2,030 feet between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Over the years, the pool has faced problems such as leaks, cracks, algae growth, and pollution by trash and goose droppings.

“We worked very hard,” President Trump told reporters on June 10, praising the project’s speed and cost savings.

“It was going to cost $400 million, and we did it for about $10 million. It was going to take four years to build, and we did it in like a month, month and a half.”

He said the project involved an extensive cleanup and restoration effort. Workers using shovels removed 11 dumpsters’ worth of garbage from the massive pool.

The project team then fumigated, sandblasted, washed, and scrubbed the entire surface. To complete the restoration, crews applied an industrial-grade swimming pool coating, replacing the original gray stone bottom.

The basin was painted in what President Trump called “American flag blue.”

He said that he initially considered a lighter color, but the project team advised against it, noting that it would not reflect well and would make leaves and garbage stand out.

President Trump also said the sidewalks of the reflecting pool were cleaned and repaired as part of the project.

Critics, however, argue that the project has lacked public input and transparency, and have questioned the diversion of National Park Service funds to these projects and away from urgent repairs in other parks.

Shortly after the reflecting pool reopened, algae reappeared, turning the water green, and the new coating began peeling off.

President Trump said vandals used knives or razors to cause damage to the newly renovated pool. On June 23, he announced that several people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

On June 29, President Trump posted on Truth Social that after the July Fourth celebration, the water will be released, and the damage will be repaired.

“This will all happen very quickly,” President Trump said.

“In any event, go check it out — The Reflecting Pool is magnificent!”

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on June 16, 2026. The pool acts as an urban pond, serving as a resting or foraging spot for waterfowl.

(Bottom Left) The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is refilled in Washington on June 4, 2026. The pool was repaired and repainted as part of President Donald Trump's beautification initiative ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

(Bottom Middle) Law Enforcement patrol along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on June 27, 2026.

(Bottom Right) Ducks drink from the water at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington on June 25, 2026. The National Park Service is working to control and remove the algae bloom in the pool following its recent repair. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times, Al Drago/ Win McNamee/Getty Images

Fountains

Twenty-two fountains across Washington have been repaired as part of the preparations for Independence Day, according to the White House.

One of the most publicized projects is the restoration of the Columbus Fountain, which stands in front of Union Station. The monument was built in 1912 to honor Christopher Columbus and commemorate his 1492 voyage.

On May 28, the White House shared before-and-after photos of the renovated fountain on social media. For years, the fountain had been dry and neglected, with graffiti, trash, and homeless encampments surrounding it.

(Left) A protester sprays paint on the Columbus Fountain during a pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024. Park service workers subsequently removed the graffiti.

(Right) The newly renovated Columbus Fountain at Union Station in Washington on June 18, 2026. The recent renovation included cleaning as well as repairs to the fountain's plumbing, bringing water to the fountain for the first time in nearly 20 years. Andrew Thomas/AFP via Getty Images, Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

Another notable project included the reopening of the fountain in Meridian Hill Park. The 13-basin cascading fountain is one of the longest in North America, according to the National Park Service.

The fountain had been out of service for seven years before it was repaired and officially reopened in May.

The 13-basin cascading fountain at Meridian Hill Park in Washington on June 12, 2026. The fountain was defunct for seven years before being repaired and officially reopened in May under President Donald Trump's beautification executive order. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

Right across from the White House, Lafayette Park has been renovated and its fountains reopened.

A photo collage shows fountains in the nation’s capital that have been cleaned and restored prior to America’s 250th birthday. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

Statues

Twenty-eight statues, including the Lincoln Statue at the Lincoln Memorial and the Thomas Jefferson Statue at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial along the Tidal Basin, underwent an extensive cleaning ahead of the America 250 celebrations.

The administration also installed six new statues, including an equestrian statue of Caesar Rodney, a Founding Father who rode nearly 80 miles from Dover to Philadelphia on July 1, 1776, to cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of signing the Declaration of Independence.

According to the National Park Service, Rodney made the journey despite serious illness and poor weather. It has long been regarded as a “symbol of personal sacrifice” for the ideals of liberty.

The statue is not new. It was removed from Wilmington, Delaware, in 2020 during racial justice protests.

This year, the Trump administration moved it, along with 12 other bronze statues of Revolutionary War figures, to Freedom Plaza to mark the 250th anniversary.

(Top Left) An Abraham Lincoln sculpture overlooks the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on June 19, 2026. The massive 19-foot statue is cleaned gently to preserve its white Georgia marble surface.

(Top Right) An equestrian statue of Caesar Rodney in Freedom Plaza in Washington, in a file photo. The statue of the Founding Father was moved to the plaza as part of the capital's beautification effort, together with the statues of 12 Revolutionary War soldiers.

(Bottom Left) The Thomas Jefferson Memorial statue in Washington on June 17, 2026. The 19-foot bronze statue stands beneath a rotunda inspired by the Roman pantheon, honoring Jefferson's admiration of classical architecture.

(Bottom Right) A bronze statue of President George Washington stands at the edge of the Rose Garden at the White House on Oct. 12, 2025. The statue was moved from the Washington Monument to the White House grounds in October 2025. Travis Gillmore/The Epoch Times, Joe Milmoe/Department of the Interior, Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times, AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In October last year, the White House added a large statue of George Washington to the Rose Garden.

In March, bronze statues of Alexander Hamilton, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson were also placed in the garden’s corners to complement the Washington statue.

A photo collage depicts statues that were restored or repaired as part of the capital beautification effort for America's 250th birthday. All photos by Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times unless otherwise provided

Other Improvements

In addition to cleaning 45 monuments and memorials, the Department of the Interior has made a wide range of improvements across the city.

Crews have removed more than 500 instances of graffiti and cleared 250 truckloads of debris from ponds throughout the city.

Infrastructure upgrades include the repair or installation of more than 1,143 benches, 1,695 lights, and 134 rat-resistant trash cans. Workers have also used more than 150 tons of material to fix potholes.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s Washington makeover falls under the “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” initiative (via executive order) ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

The focus includes repairing neglected fountains, cleaning and restoring statues and monuments, removing debris/graffiti, and targeted modifications to iconic water features like the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Official claims highlight rapid progress (often at lower cost than prior estimates), visible improvements for visitors, and preparation for July 4th and America 250 events.

The administration emphasizes restoring the capital’s grandeur for America 250.

In short, the “makeover” has delivered tangible results on dozens of water features and sculptures, with the most dramatic visible changes being flowing fountains that had been dormant for years and refreshed iconic statues.

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