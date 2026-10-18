By Cristina Laila

October 18, 2026

The Justice Department on Friday put California on notice and vowed to prosecute election officials who tabulate unlawful ballots.

“California on Notice: Federal agencies identified over 20,000 suspected noncitizens registered to vote in California who have already been mailed ballots,” First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said on Friday.

“Under 18 U.S.C. §§ 611 and 2, officials who knowingly tabulate unlawful ballots risk aiding and abetting a federal offense. The Justice Department urges the County and the Secretary of State to temporarily segregate the flagged ballots pending citizenship verification or face legal consequences,” Bill Essayli said.

Later Friday, President Trump vowed to jail the lawbreakers: “They will all go to jail for a long period of time!!!”

On Thursday, the DOJ filed a federal lawsuit requiring California to sequester the ballots.

“TIME IS UP FOR CALIFORNIA!” — Trump DOJ Officially Sues Far-Left California After State Refuses to Review More Than 20,000 Suspected Noncitizens Sent Mail-In Ballots

The Justice Department had given California exactly a 48-hour window or face emergency legal action.

That deadline has now passed. The lawsuit followed.

The federal lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California on October 15, requests an order preventing the tabulation of ballots belonging to individuals identified as likely noncitizens until their citizenship can be determined.

Under California law, registered active voters are automatically mailed ballots.

That practice has become central to the DOJ’s concerns about individuals who may be improperly registered.

The Justice Department said Homeland Security Investigations and federal partners examined voter-registration records and conducted additional verification work to identify potential noncitizens.

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BOTTOMLINE

The letter, from Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter to Los Angeles County Counsel (copied to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and LA County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan), warned that election officials who knowingly tabulate ballots from people federal agencies identified as likely noncitizens risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime.

Federal law (18 U.S.C. § 611) makes it a crime for noncitizens (“aliens”) to vote in elections held solely or in part for federal offices (President, Vice President, Senate, House, etc.), with limited exceptions.

Penalties include a fine and/or up to one year in prison.

The DOJ letter also references 18 U.S.C. § 2 (aiding and abetting), stating that persons who “knowingly tabulate ballots cast by individuals identified by federal agencies as noncitizens” risk liability.

McCotter wrote that noncitizen voting is a federal crime and that “knowingly facilitating such conduct is equally unlawful.”

Noncitizen voting in federal elections is illegal under federal law, and isolated prosecutions occur (for example, recent federal indictments in North Carolina involving alleged noncitizen voting and false citizenship claims).

The Trump administration has prioritized data matching against immigration records (and tools like the SAVE system) and has pursued similar efforts elsewhere, while California and other states have disputed the accuracy, completeness, and legal authority of the specific lists and demanded methods.

The dispute is now in court, with the midterm’s weeks away.

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