Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
Oct 18

I applaud this effort to stop illegals from voting. I'm in Colorado and this is rampant. Otherwise there'd be no need to print EVERYTHING in Spanish. As a matter of fact, have Flock cameras there with ICE to arrest all of them who dare to show up.

Reply
Share
Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
4d

Good. This must be done because no illegal alien should be voting in our elections. If they entered our country and did not become legal, they cannot vote! That is the simplicity of it. If any person helps them to vote, that person should also be charged as guilty. Only legal U.S. citizens should ever vote in our elections. If someone is paying you to vote, and you are not a legitimate legal U.S. citizen, you must report them or you will be guilty too. Honor our laws!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture