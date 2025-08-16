By ANDY JEHRING

August 16, 2025

President Donald Trump declared 'there's no deal until there's a deal' tonight as his historic summit with Vladimir Putin failed to yield any immediate result.

The US President remained upbeat, saying there were 'many, many points that we agreed on' but said there was one issue - 'the most significant' - that they hadn't cracked.

'We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there,' he added, without divulging any specifics.

President Trump was tonight calling Volodymyr Zelensky and his NATO and European allies to update them on the two-and-a-half hour talks.

Referring to the Ukrainians, he said that 'ultimately, it's up to them' who have to 'agree with' what his administration thinks.

He finished it off by thanking Putin once more and saying: 'We'll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon. Thank you very much, Vladimir.'

Putin then seemed to catch the President by surprise as he responded in English by asking, 'Next time in Moscow?'

A visibly stunned President Trump said: 'Oh, that's an interesting one...

'I'll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening. Thank you very much. Thank you all.'

President Trump walks behind Russian President Putin as they prepare to address a press conference in Alaska.

Putin revealed that he greeted President Trump by telling him: 'Good afternoon, dear neighbour. Very good to see you in good health and to see you alive.'

There was no mention of a ceasefire from either President Trump or Putin during the press conference that followed after their nearly three-hour meeting.

And despite speaking in a room filled with the world's press, no questions were taken before both presidents shook hands, briefly posed for pictures, and sauntered out of the room.

President Trump also spoke about the investigation into Russian interference in connection with the US presidential election he won in 2016, which he has frequently described as a 'hoax'.

'We were interfered with by the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,' the US President said last night. He knew it was a hoax, and I knew it was a hoax.'

'What was done was very criminal, but it made it harder for us to deal as a country in terms of the business and all of the things that we'd like to have dealt with, but we'll have a good chance when this is over.'

Earlier, in his own pre-prepared statement, Putin heaped praise on President Trump calling him his 'dear neighbor' - before choreographing how he plans to drive a wedge between Washington and Europe.

After thanking the US President's administration for his 'strive to get to the crux of the matter' as the two nations 'pave the path towards peace' he added:

'We expect that Kiev and European capitals will perceive that constructively and that they won't throw a wrench in the works.'

Driving the point home, he added he hoped they 'will not make any attempts to use some backroom dealings to conduct provocations to torpedo the nascent progress'.

It appeared that Putin had given the President one of his notorious history lessons, emphasizing the 'common heritage' Russia and America share in Alaska.

President Trump pats Putin on the back during the press conference where he said 'many, many points that we agreed on' but said there was one issue - 'the most significant' - that they hadn't cracked.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin deliver a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025.

A sniper team standing near the top of a plane belonging to the Russian President following the press conference in Alaska.

Putin then chimed in on the US President's common refrain of blaming the war on Pedophile Joe Biden.

He said: 'When President Trump said that if he was the president back then, there would have been no war, I'm quite sure that it would indeed be. So I can confirm that.'

He also brazenly declared that Russia has 'always considered the Ukrainian nation… a brotherly nation' despite him ordering his troops to slaughter them in their thousands.

Apparently not budging from his originally negotiating position, he said that 'we need to eliminate all the primary roots, the primary causes of that conflict'.

The press conference was much earlier than expected, as both sides seemed to abandon the working lunch and came out to brief the media after their private three-on-three session.

The Russian delegation was seen grinning as they walked out of the meeting and told reporters: 'Everything is wonderful.

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev told Interfax news agency that the Trump-Putin meeting had gone 'incredibly well'.

US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived in Alaska.

Putin appeared shocked when a B-2 Bomber flew over his head after being greeted by President Trump.

President Donald Trump (left) guides Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) toward the Beast, the presidential limo on August 15.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be smiling as he takes a ride in the Beast with President Donald Trump.

He added: 'Wonderful, everything is wonderful,' as he was seen grinning broadly before taking his seat in the press conference room.

Ukrainian politician Oleksandr Merezhko slammed the summit as a 'failure'. 'I think it's a failure because Putin was again talking about security concerns and used his usual rhetoric,' he told The New York Times. 'I don't see any changes.'

Putin, who began the press conference which lasted close to 12 minutes, spoke for twice as long as President Trump.

After leaving Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the Russian president travelled to Fort Richardson National Cemetery outside Anchorage to lay flowers at the graves of Soviet pilots before boarding his plane to leave Alaska.

It comes as the UK is braced to commit British troops in Ukraine within a week of any ceasefire agreement reached with Russia, it was reported last night.

There are plans for British military trainers and engineers to rebuild its armed forces, according to the Daily Telegraph.

And Sir Keir Starmer has approved the use of RAF fighter jets to police Ukrainian skies alongside allies to stop Russia breaching any truce.

Defense Secretary John Healey told Radio 4's Today programme yesterday:

'In the circumstances of a ceasefire, we are ready to put boots on the ground. That is, in part, to reassure Ukrainians, but it is also in part to secure the safe skies, safe seas and to build the strength of the Ukrainian forces.'

Initially, President Trump had favored a one-on-one with the Russian president, with only their respective translators present in the room at the Elmendorf-Richardson base in Anchorage.

But in a last-minute change of strategy, each man was accompanied by two advisers. This was welcomed by diplomats and security experts, who had feared what former KGB man Putin might achieve if left alone with the impressionable US President.

President Donald Trump (right) rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian and US leaders are all smiles as they head down the red carpet to their talks on Ukraine.

The world leaders shake hands with one another ahead of the meeting, which has left Kremlin officials 'beaming'.

Putin was joined by foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakova and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, while President Trump was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Before they went into their private discussions, President Trump and Putin – meeting for the first time in six years –sat in front of a backdrop bearing the slogan 'Pursuing Peace'.

Journalists hurled questions at Putin in chaotic scenes, with one shouting: 'Will you agree to a ceasefire, will you commit to not killing any more civilians...why should President Trump trust your word now?'

Putin appeared nonplussed, grinning as he shrugged before making an 'OK' gesture, putting his hands around his mouth and pretending to call out to someone at the back.

Secret Service agents then shouted, 'Everyone – get out of the room,' and the two delegations were left to get down to business.

President Trump was joined in Anchorage by 16 of his most trusted advisers including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, CIA director John Ratcliffe and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Putin's team included special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, defense minister Andrei Belousov and finance minister Anton Siluanov.

Before boarding Air Force One yesterday, President Trump had characteristically set the tone for the day by posting just two words on his Truth Social network: 'HIGH STAKES!!!'

Zelensky, himself forced to sit out this round and watch from Kyiv, responded with a tweet that it was 'indeed high stakes'.

The Ukrainian president, who hopes to meet both leaders in a second meeting if this summit goes as President Trump hopes, said Moscow had once more carried out 'deliberate strikes' on his people just hours earlier.

'The war continues,' he added. 'It continues precisely because there is not only an order, but also signals about Moscow's preparation to end this war.

On the day of the negotiations, they are also killing. And this says a lot.'

After leaving Washington aboard Air Force One, President Trump held an interview with Fox News where he said: 'I think it's going to work out very well – and if it doesn't, I'm going to head back home real fast.'

Asked if he'd walk away if it doesn't go well, President Trump said: 'I would walk.'

The President said 'There's nothing set in stone' when asked what would represent a victory.

But in a boon to Ukraine and Europe, which has leant on him to push for a ceasefire at the outset of negotiations to stop Russia's advance, he said: 'I want certain things, I want to see a ceasefire.'

Insisting that 'Europe's not telling me what to do', President Trump continued: 'I want to see a ceasefire rapidly.

'I don't know if it's going to be today, but I'm not going to be happy if it’s not today. Everyone said it can't be today, but I'm just saying I want the killing to stop. I'm in this to stop the killing.'

In a press conference with reporters on board his plane, he said that 'something is going to come' of his meeting.

Asked about Moscow's ongoing attacks on Ukraine in the hours before the meeting, President Trump said: 'I think they're trying to negotiate, in [Putin's] mind, it helps him make a better deal. But it actually hurts him... but I'll be talking to him about it later.'

He said that territorial swaps 'will be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision', adding: 'I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I'm here to get him at the table.'

President Trump praised Putin as 'a smart guy' who has 'been doing it for a long time' adding: 'But so am I. We get along. There's a good respect level on both sides.'

He also said that the US could be involved in offering security guarantees 'along with Europe and other countries' but said that won't mean NATO membership for Ukraine.

He added of Putin: 'He's bringing businesspeople from Russia... but we're not doing business until we get the war settled.'

US rolls out red carpet for Putin

Vladimir Putin came in from the cold in Alaska last night as he shook hands with President Donald Trump ahead of their extraordinary and historic peace summit.

The American President arrived first on Air Force One and waited patiently on the runway for the Russian dictator, who touched down in his Presidential Aircraft 30 minutes later.

As the eyes of the world watched, the two leaders appeared at the respective doorways. President Trump raised his fist for cameras and sauntered slowly down the steps while Putin marched down his.

A red carpet was laid out for each and the tyrant, walking with his characteristic limp, smirked as he set foot on American soil for the first time since his illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has left hundreds of thousands dead and driven millions from their homes.

Then they came together. Putin, who could not stop laughing to himself, held out his hand which President Trump grabbed and, in pulling him in, effectively ended three-and-a-half years of isolation.

President Donald Trump's (right) gesture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin comes after an explosive late February meeting in the Oval Office with Zelensky.

As they strolled towards the waiting press pack, though, the deafening roar of a US Air Force fly past did momentarily knock Putin off his stride.

Washington had selected five aircraft for his arrival, at the centre of which was their feared B2 stealth bomber - the aircraft used to drop the devastating bunker-buster bombs on the nuclear facilities of Russia's ally Iran earlier this summer.

America had laid on a huge sign of US strength in a heavily choreographed show, just how President Trump likes it, forcing Putin to walk past a brace of their finest fighter jets, including F22s.

Both men stopped to shake hands once more in front of waiting journalists, who were heard shouting at the dictator: 'Will you stop killing civilians, Mr Putin?' and 'How can the US trust your word?'

Unsurprisingly, he did not respond. It was hoped that these were not the last pointed questions he was asked while back on US soil.

After posing for the cameras, President Trump put his hand on Putin's back and ushered him towards the US Presidential car - the famed 'Beast'.

In barely believable scenes that brought scorn across America, the two men climbed in the back together and the Russian butcher was seen grinning like a Cheshire cat as they were driven into the entrance of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, just outside the city of Anchorage, for talks.

The pair next appeared in their meeting room, where chairs were arranged around a white table topped with small flower arrangements.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan in 2019.

Chaos ensued as the pair, with their aides sat by their sides, were swarmed before Presidential aides stepped in, demanding: 'Everyone - get out of the room.'

Then they got down to business.

It marked the crescendo of mind games that had started hours previous with the arrival of Putin's favorite stooge, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Russian Foreign Minister set the tone when he was seen climbing out of his car wearing a top with the letters CCCP clearly visible across the front.

The Cyrillic acronym for the USSR left no-one in any doubt this was being seen as empire building by the Kremlin.

Putin's international attack dog then strolled into a hotel and held court with friendly journalists where he showcased his trademark bravado, brushing off questions of his nerves and responding: 'Nervous? What's that?'

'It says that Russia would like things to be as they were in the past, between the USSR and the US - no international order, and Big Boys deciding everything as they saw fit,' Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Goncharenko said.

It provoked fury from Ukrainians, with Oleg T, 33, a special forces soldier who is fighting in eastern Ukraine, describing it as 'a middle finger the size of the Statue of Liberty' to Kyiv and Washington.

'That's not a message - it is trolling the Americans,' he told the Mail.

'If Trump doesn't see that, then he has chosen to be blind. The world, hopefully, is not blind and can see the game Russians are playing.'

Ukrainian scientist Vasyl Melnichenko, 76, who was called in to liquidate the Chernobyl nuclear plant while living under Soviet rule, said: 'Lavrov's action is no accident.

'The USSR is their cherished dream, their desire to regain power, to force everyone to kneel before Moscow, to make everyone their slaves again.'

Chief Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, Editor in Chief of Putin's favourite mouthpiece, RT, then stepped up the provocations.

She told followers on messaging app Telegram that the Russian press pool flying to Alaska were served Chicken Kyiv on board the plane chartered by the Kremlin.

Her jingoistic fans replied cheering it on as 'symbolic' with one using the Russian spelling of the Ukrainian capital and writing: 'Kiev is a Russian city!'

Pro-Kremlin commentator Sergei Markov piled in, writing: 'Putin and Trump should turn Zelenskyy into a chicken kyiv. There's no shortage of humour in the Kremlin.'

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev described the mood ahead of the Alaska talks as 'combative'.

He said that the talks would involve discussions over wider Russia-US relations, not just the war in Ukraine.

Dmitri Trenin, a member of Russia's foreign and defence policy council, told state television in Moscow that Putin would be insisting on the 'denazification and demilitarisation' of Ukraine.

He said confidently: 'We talk about denazification as the goal of the special military operation, but what exactly it will include is a possible subject of discussion.

'Or demilitarisation - how many tanks or planes Ukraine will have.'

Protesters gathered at Anchorage waving placards saying 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' and 'We demand POWs swap - all for all'.

Among them was Ukrainian Hanna Correa, 40, who left her country in 2019 who said: 'Putin is supposed to be in jail, and he just comes to Alaska like that.'

Christopher Kelliher, a 53-year-old military veteran and Alaskan native, said: 'It's gross, it makes you want to take a shower.

'Putin doesn't need to be in our state, much less our country.

Putin's huge motorcade was seen rolling through the Alaskan city hours before his arrival.

But the dictator took his time making it to America, visiting a fish factory and ice hockey game in Magadan, eastern Russia, on his way - as if it was just a normal day at the office.

His final stop was to lay flowers at a statue in the city depicting Russian-American cooperation during World War Two - something Russian state TV said was 'very symbolic'.

Meanwhile his biggest ally, Hungarian strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko, scored a big win by getting a phone call with President Trump as he was on his way to the summit.

The US leader left Western leaders shaken when he posted on social media that he had 'just spoken with 'the highly respected President of Belarus'.

It was a worrying development - almost certainly choreographed by the Kremlin - given the US President is known to be heavily influenced by the last person he speaks to.

In more worrying signs, Lukashenko said afterwards he invited President Trump to visit Belarus - and he had accepted.

Anchorage, home to 289,000 people, was overrun by journalists with 200 members of the Western press and a plane full of the Kremlin's favorite reporters.

A Sky News team came across sanctioned Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov leaving dinner the night before the summit and peppered him with questions, but he declined to answer.

John Foreman CBE, former British defence attache to Moscow and Kyiv, shared the footage and wrote: 'The *sanctioned* Russian finance minister and enabler of Russia's war machine strolling around Anchorage.

'They're rubbing Trump's nose in it.'

A total of three Russian special flights were chartered with the Kremlin pool arriving in one at 3.09pm local time on Thursday.

The USA had to temporarily lift certain sanctions for 72 hours for them to attend and there were concerns as many had visiting Russian allies North Korea and Iran - usually an automatic rejection.

But if they had been high spirited enjoying Chicken Kyiv on the plane, they were soon knocked back when they saw their digs.

As there are few hotels in the remote location, they have been made to sleep on camper beds on the floor at the local Alaska Airlines Center Stadium.

One disgruntled journalist recorded a video tour which showed they had just a semi-transparent curtain for privacy in the sports hall.

'Well, the conditions here are pretty spartan,' he is heard moaning of the local Alaska Airlines Center Stadium.

Share or comment on this article.

