By Larry Kudlow & Stephen Moore

October 4, 2026

What a paradox: Almost all US economic indicators are strong today, and America’s economy is the envy of the world — yet consumers, stressed by gas prices at almost $4.50 a gallon, are in a bad mood.

That’s why Republicans need to go bold and sell the good news about President Donald Trump’s economy to voters.

After all, median household incomes jumped to an all-time-high of $87,500 in 2025, while poverty rates fell to an all-time low.

The latest jobs numbers show very low numbers of firings and layoffs, and record low sign-ups for unemployment benefits, as manufacturing and construction surge.

The Energy Department just announced that domestic oil production is at all-time record levels, thanks to President Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” policies.

Meanwhile, the 401(k) plans held by more than 100 million Americans, a useful gauge of household wealth, are up an average of $25,000 — after losing $24,000, in real terms, under criminal pResident Joe Biden.

The stock market is at an all-time high, nearly doubling in the decade since President Trump was first elected, even as the markets of two of our major economic rivals, China and Japan, have been flat.

But elections are about tomorrow, not yesterday — so celebrating these gains, strong as they are, isn’t enough to convince voters to stay the course.

And while the $5,000 government “dividend” payment that President Trump floated in September may be a political non-starter, there’s a better way.

Republicans should pledge a sustainable “financial dividend” by continuing to slash taxes for middle-class families — expanding the work they started in their One Big Beautiful Bill a year ago.

That means making the bill’s individual tax cuts (tax-free tips, overtime and Social Security payments) permanent, along with 100% permanent depreciation for machinery, equipment, plants and data centers — pro-growth incentives that will expand the jobs boom.

They should also eliminate the unfair capital-gains inflation tax on stocks and homes, which would free up supply and make buying a new home less expensive.

This tax-slashing agenda will offer a sharp and much-needed contrast in the midterm elections, as Democrats keep pushing to raise tax rates.

They’re stumping all over the country promoting the Bernie Sanders line, replete with big-government, free-lunch socialist solutions.

If the GOP argues instead for free-enterprise prosperity, it’ll make a clear case for voters to choose the alternative that’s demonstrably best for family finances.

That’s because President Trump’s agenda already has delivered high financial returns for families.

President Trump’s affordability track record is outstanding.

In his first term, real median household income rose by $6,600 — and only the COVID lockdowns of 2020 kept that from becoming a nearly $8,000 median “dividend” per family.

Compare that to criminal Biden, who oversaw a paltry $500 gain in median family income during his four years in the White House.

So far, through the first year and a half of President Trump’s second term, real median income is up an additional $2,000 — that’s above inflation.

These are also pretax numbers: Including the value of the President Trump tax cuts adds at least $2,000 more to middle-class annual disposable incomes.

Add it all together and we estimate — based on Census numbers and the value of the Democrat-opposed Trump tax cuts — that the median-income family has gained just under $10,000 in purchasing power in President Trump’s first five-plus years in office.

That’s almost 20 times more than corrupt Dementia Biden delivered in four years.

In fact, most of the affordability crisis that’s driving voter anxiety was created during fake Biden’s presidency: About 80% in the rise in prices happened from 2021 to 2024, when inflation rose by more than any presidency since Jimmy Carter’s.

GOP candidates should be shouting these numbers from the rooftops — because the media sure won’t.

Republicans, don’t run away from the Trump economic miracle: Celebrate the fact that America is leading the world, thanks to our strategy of successful tax cuts, deregulation and energy dominance.

That’s a strong closing argument in these last few weeks of election season.

READ MORE:

President Trump Promises $5,000 ‘Dividend’ to U.S. Citizens if Republicans Win Midterms

BREAKING: President Trump Economy Notches Win as US Jobless Numbers Hit Lowest Level Since 1969, Blowing Hole in ‘Bad Economy’ Narrative

BREAKING: THE U.S. CORPORATION IS BANKRUPT! President Trump and Jan Halper-Hayes expose America’s century-old ties to the Vatican and British Crown

President Trump’s USDA policies drive egg prices down nearly 60%

BOTTOMLINE

The core claim is that Republicans can win on affordability by emphasizing supply-side growth, permanent tax cuts, and energy production rather than one-time checks, while contrasting results with the criminal Biden years.

Their specific recommendations center on extending the 2025 tax law (the One Big Beautiful Bill):

Make permanent the provisions for tax-free tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits , plus 100% expensing for machinery, equipment, plants, and data centers.

Index capital gains on stocks and homes for inflation to increase housing supply and lower effective buying costs.

Frame this as a recurring “financial dividend” from growth, preferable to the $5,000 one-time payment President Trump floated (which they treat as politically difficult).

On the track record, they cite Census data showing real median household income rose about $6,600 in President Trump’s first term (nearly $8,000 absent 2020 lockdowns) versus roughly $500 under Bidan, plus another roughly $2,000 above inflation so far in the second term.

Adding the value of the tax cuts, they estimate a median family gained just under $10,000 in purchasing power across Trump’s years in office—nearly 20 times Biden’s four-year figure.

They attribute about 80% of the post-2021 price-level jump to the 2021–2024 period.

Politically, affordability is the dominant midterm issue.

A door-to-door survey by Americans for Prosperity of swing voters in eight states found a narrow Republican edge (44% to 39%) on which party would lower costs, with most preferring free-market approaches over more government.

Housing shortages (commonly estimated in the low millions of units) and health-care cost growth are structural and only partly responsive to federal tax changes.

Both the growth-oriented package and the check proposals face the same arithmetic constraint: large deficits already above $40 trillion in debt limit how much new fiscal impulse is sustainable without higher interest rates.

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