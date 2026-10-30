By Jasmine Baehr

October 30, 2026

President Donald Trump announced on Friday a new $275 million initiative to recruit and retain nurses in nursing homes during a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, calling the effort “breaking news for the benefit of American seniors.”

The Nurses for Nursing Homes program is expected to support more than 4,000 nurses nationwide, according to a formal announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

For more details, see the Frequently Asked Questions, available at: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/nurses-nursing-homes-frequently-asked-questions.pdf [PDF, 140 KB]

“Today I have breaking news for the benefit of American seniors,” President Trump said. “I’m pleased to announce that the Trump administration is investing in nurses and elder-care facilities all across America, including in the great state of Florida. You need them.”

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Eligible participants may receive up to $40,000 in student-loan repayment and/or a $10,000 stipend in exchange for a three-year commitment to work an average of at least 30 hours per week at a qualifying nursing home.

CMS has committed $100 million to the program, while states are committing at least another $175 million. The initiative is funded through civil monetary penalties collected by CMS and states from nursing homes.

The program will focus on rural communities and areas experiencing higher labor shortages.

CMS said all 50 states and the District of Columbia are participating. All rural nursing facilities are eligible, along with additional facilities in higher-need areas.

“This initiative will recruit and retain thousands of nurses, expand care in rural and high-need communities, and create new pathways into long-term care careers,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

“When we offer student loan repayment through Nurses for Nursing Homes, we’re not just giving nurses and nursing students future financial relief; we’re supporting families who want their loved ones to receive quality care in nursing homes,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“Without taking a dime from taxpayers, CMS is empowering the next generation of nurses to pursue their dreams and helping residents form deep bonds with caregivers so they can live happier, healthier lives.”

Applicants must hold an active registered nurse or licensed practical or vocational nurse license and work at a qualifying Medicare or Medicaid-certified long-term-care facility.

Nursing students may begin an application before graduation but must graduate, obtain a license and secure qualifying employment before receiving benefits.

Applicants can apply starting on Oct. 26 at NursesforNursingHomes.cms.gov.

The initiative comes as nursing homes continue to face staffing challenges, particularly in rural and labor-shortage areas.

CMS said the program is designed to direct incentives toward communities where recruiting nurses has been most difficult.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump announced the initiative during a midterm campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida calling it “breaking news for the benefit of American seniors.”

The official program is the Nurses for Nursing Homes initiative, a joint CMS and state effort totaling $275 million (CMS contributing $100 million; states committing at least $175 million).

It is expected to support more than 4,000 nurses nationwide and is funded through civil monetary penalties collected from nursing homes—not new taxpayer appropriations.

Eligible nursing students and licensed RNs or LPNs/LVNs can receive:

Up to $40,000 in student loan repayment, and/or

A $10,000 stipend

in exchange for a three-year commitment to work an average of at least 30 hours per week at a qualifying nursing home (Medicare-, Medicaid-, or dually certified) in a rural area or higher labor-shortage area.

The maximum combined benefit is $50,000. All 50 states and the District of Columbia are participating; 100% of rural nursing facilities are eligible, plus additional facilities in higher-need areas.

Key eligibility points include holding an active license when employment starts, having qualifying student loan debt (or having graduated within the past two years for the stipend alone), and generally not having worked in a nursing home for at least 60 days before applying (with a temporary exception for certain recent hires during the initial application window).

This is a voluntary, incentive-based approach focused on hard-to-staff areas amid ongoing nursing home workforce challenges.

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