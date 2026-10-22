By Nick Gilbertson

October 22, 2026

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled an incentive program that gives fraud whistleblowers a one percent commission on funds recovered from fraudsters.

President Trump revealed the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program alongside Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office and independent journalist Nick Shirley, who brought attention to alleged fraud at the “Quality Learing Center” in Minnesota.

President Trump said that journalists and all Americans can go to fraud.gov, created by Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia, to report fraud in their communities.

“If you turn somebody in and you, let’s say, report, and you find a billion dollars, we are giving a commission to that person of one percent. It’s a lot of money, and if it’s $10 billion, $200 billion, $400 billion, we’re giving a 1 percent commission to that person,” President Trump said.

“You have to prove that you were the one, and prove that it was you.”

President Trump encouraged reporters to participate as well.

“…If a reporter turns somebody in, you’ll have to get approval, perhaps from your wonderful newspaper, but if you turn somebody in, you get a 1 percent commission. You may turn it down, or you may say, ‘I’m not going to be a reporter any longer. This is too easy,’” President Trump quipped.

President Trump said he predicts the “phone will be ringing off the hook” and that the incentive program will help the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which is chaired by Vice President JD Vance.

Vance said President Trump conceived the idea of the commission during a conversation they were having about getting citizens to help in reporting fraud.

“The president said, ‘Well, do a commission, do an incentive program. Actually reward people when they help save the country, but also save the American taxpayer a lot of money. Then they should get to share in the benefits that they’ve created,’” Vance recounted.

He added that he and the president were “thrilled” that Shirley could join them.

“And the final thing that I’ll say here is we’re… actually thrilled to be joined by Nick Shirley, who, as the president said, has done more than anybody that I’ve met recently as a citizen journalist to uncover the fraud. Nick is going to get a financial reward for doing so. I know that’s not why he did it,” Vance said.

Shirley said there has never before been an incentive to expose fraud.

“But now finally people have an incentive to actually go out and expose fraud, and when you expose fraud, you help save America. People understand that,” Shirley said.

“These fraudsters take from the poor and needy who actually need the services that we all work hard to pay for… and they then buy Mercedes, they then send that money overseas.”

READ MORE:

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Incentive Program to Target Government Thieves

President Trump Announces Nearly 300,000 Illegal Aliens Removed from Social Security Rolls, Historic Purge Will Save Taxpayers Billions While Protecting Seniors’ Benefits

“Blatant Fraud”: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Operation Uncovers Fraud In 44% Of Pending Immigration Cases in Minneapolis

Vice President JD Vance Claims President Trump Fraud Task Force Uncovered $230B as White House Expands Crackdown

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program on October 20, 2026, in the Oval Office. The event also included a separate announcement about deferring certain California Medicaid payments.

President Trump described the program as paying a 1% commission to people who successfully turn in fraud.

Nick Shirley, known for a viral video alleging fraud at Somali-run Minnesota childcare centers, was the first recipient and received a $10,000 payment at the event.

His reporting has been credited by the administration with contributing to investigations and at least one guilty plea related to childcare and nutrition program fraud.

The formal program is the DOJ National Fraud Enforcement Division’s Criminal Tip Rewards Pilot Program (also called the Whistleblower Rewards Program), backed by roughly $25 million:

Eligible tipsters can receive a defined reward of $10,000 to $30,000 for original, truthful, complete tips that lead to unsealed criminal charges.

Payment occurs earlier than in most existing programs (around the time charges are filed, not after full forfeiture and appeals).

Covered areas focus on federal health-care fraud and fraud involving programs administered by USDA (e.g., SNAP), Labor, HHS, HUD, Education, Veterans Affairs, the Department of War, and the SBA. Priorities include hospice, home health care, daycare, and special services fraud.

Participation must be voluntary; the tipster must be an individual (not an entity) who did not actively participate in the fraud; full cooperation is required. DOJ has sole discretion on awards.

Official materials note that tipsters remain eligible for potentially larger rewards if their information later leads to large financial penalties or forfeiture, but they do not describe a fixed 1% commission or name President Trump as the decision-maker.

There is a clear gap between Trump’s Oval Office remarks (uncapped 1% of recovered/uncovered amounts, with him personally arbitrating) and the published DOJ rules (fixed $10k–$30k early-stage awards for tips leading to charges, with possible larger recoveries only vaguely referenced).

This sits alongside the longstanding False Claims Act, which already allows private citizens (via qui tam lawsuits) to recover a much higher share—typically 15–30%—of funds the government recovers in certain fraud cases, though that process is more formal and court-driven.

The program is framed as an expansion of the Vance-led Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. Official reporting is directed through fraud.gov.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.