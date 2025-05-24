By Kristinn Taylor

May 25, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Friday the long talked about military parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the United States Army by the Continental Congress will indeed take place in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025.

President Trump and the Army were born on the same day, June 14.

President Trump will turn 79 that day. The parade is estimated to cost about $45 million.

In addition to the parade, the celebration will feature a parachute jump, a concert, fireworks and a speech by President Trump.

The parade runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The concert starts right after with the fireworks set for 9:45 p.m. A festival on the Mall starts in the morning and runs all day.

Press release with times and details of activities:

The United States of America to Honor the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army with a Grand Military Parade and Celebration in Washington, D.C.

On June 14, 2025–the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday–the nation will honor its legacy with a grand military parade in Washington, D.C.

President Donald J. Trump will join veterans, active-duty troops, wounded warriors, Gold Star Families, and Patriotic Americans from across the country to celebrate our heroes who have protected our country through strength and selflessness.

Tickets for the Parade and Celebration are available through America250’s event registration portal.

This historic event will commemorate the legacy and enduring strength of the U.S. Army, while looking boldly toward the next 250 years of American patriotism and technological advancement.

The event is designed not only to showcase the Army’s modern capabilities but also to inspire a new generation to embrace the spirit of service, resilience, and leadership that defines the United States.

The parade will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow.

Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event.

President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks celebrating 250 Years of the U.S. Army’s exceptional service, significant achievements, and enduring legacy.

Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. Army has been restored to strength and readiness. His America First agenda has delivered historic pay raises for service members, rebuilt military stockpiles, invested in cutting-edge technologies, and ensured our soldiers have the tools and support they need to win on any battlefield.

The Army is on track to meet its annual recruiting goals well ahead of schedule, with more than 85% of its 2025 target already achieved.

On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted to establish the Continental Army. This action marked the creation of America’s first national military force, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For 250 years, the United States Army has played a vital role in defending America.

From the Revolutionary War to the present day, Americans have served selflessly–many sacrificing their lives–in defense of the country.

Our service members’ courage, loyalty, and dedication have inspired generations.

At the same time, Army-led innovations and breakthroughs–from radar and the internet to everyday items like wireless communications–have advanced our national security, transformed global commerce, and propelled America’s economic competitiveness.

Date and Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025 6:30 PM EDT – 9:30PM EDT

Location: Constitution Ave – Washington, D.C. The parade will take place on Constitution Avenue NW between 15th Street and 23rd Street.

Timeline of Events: 8:00 AM: Guest Entry for Army Fitness Competition and Festival

2:00 PM: Guest Entry for Parade

6:30 PM: Parade & Celebration Begins

9:30 PM: Event Concludes

Due to security screening requirements, please plan to arrive early.

Public RSVP: REGISTER HERE RSVP at america250.org/.

READ MORE:

Democrats Fear “The Storm” Will Take Place on President Trump’s Birthday

President Trump praises West Point graduates, touts 'golden age' of US military in commencement speech following the DEI crackdown at military academies

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.