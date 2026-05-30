By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 31, 2026

White Hats will deploy to battleground states ahead of the midterms to thwart cheating and ensure no illegal aliens vote for despotic Democrats, Real Raw News has learned.

A source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News Thursday that President Trump himself personally approved the mission after White Hats at US Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) presented proof that the Deep State’s dirty tricks division was in full swing.

Allegedly, ARCYBER has audio of at least 7 Democratic congresspeople discussing ways to ensure Democrat James Talarico defeats Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race.

Talarico, a political newcomer, is popular among progressives; he beat Jasmine Crockett in the state primary.

Former Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, having received a late-hour endorsement from President Trump, annihilated three-time Senator John Cornyn, an establishment man, in last week’s runoff.

But Paxton is no saint. In May 2023, his own party impeached him (121-23) for bribery, unfitness for office, and abuse of public trust.

Around the same time, his wife filed for divorce on grounds of marital infidelity.

Irrespective of his sordid past, Texas is a reliable Red state that hasn’t elected a Blue senator since 1988.

In public, Democratic lawmakers delighted over President Trump’s endorsement of Paxton instead of Cornyn.

In news conferences, ultra-liberals Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Bryan Schatz called Paxton “unelectable” and expressed an undying conviction that President Trump’s endorsement of Paxton would turn Texas Blue in November.

What lawmakers say openly, however, often conflicts with views they share only among their peers on the phone and behind closed doors.

According to our source, their confidence is a charade, and they are wholeheartedly convinced Talerico, without aid, will lose abysmally.

Our source, a patriot who has been at Gen. Smith’s side for five years, wouldn’t name the name Democrats whose calls ARCYBER had intercepted, citing ongoing investigations, but said Democrats know Talerico won’t win without illegal votes.

“Democrats see Texas as a bellwether state,” our source said.

“If Texas goes Blue, other Red states will follow suit. They want the illegals’ vote.”

Texas has the second-highest number of illegal aliens of any state, officially 2.2 million; unofficially, the figure is closer to 3.4 million, meaning one in every 20 or 16 persons, respectively, is in the state illegally and, therefore, ineligible to vote.

The Deep State, our source said, hopes to recruit as many as possible to cast votes for Democratic candidates, even though Texas has stringent voting requirements.

To legally vote in Texas, one must be on a county’s voter roll, meaning said person must have a verifiable address to which the Secretary of State’s office mails registration cards.

Upon arriving at a polling place, one need not show the card but must present a valid driver’s license or non-driver’s ID whose name and address match those on the registration card. Absent these, a person cannot vote.

“We know they’re [the Deep State] trying to work around this. They’re cautious—ain’t said how. But they’re up to no good, and that was enough for President Trump to accept Gen. Smith’s recommendation,” our source said.

Sometime before the midterms, he added, undercover White Hats will flood counties controlled by Democratic city councils and county judges, mainly Dallas County, Travis County (Austin), Bexar County (San Antonio), and Harris County (Houston), where they’ll watch for illegals being bused in.

“We’ll make sure the election is free and fair. Any illegals we catch—they’ll get deported,” our source said.

In closing, he said White Hats will surveil other states besides Texas.

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