By Solcyré Burga

October 9, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to be jailed for their opposition to his deployment of the National Guard and accompanying immigration crackdown in the “Windy City.”

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” President Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel.

His comments come a day after Pritzker suggested the president may have dementia, and hundreds of Texas National Guard troops arrived at an army training center outside the city, where they could be ready to deploy as early as Wednesday.

Chicago has become the center of a battle over the Trump Administration’s use of National Guard troops and federal agents to enforce an immigration crackdown in Democratic-run cities against the objections of local and state leaders.

In the past month, the administration has launched a wave of federal immigration raids and arrests as part of “Operation Midway Blitz.”

WATCH: Homeland Security on X: “DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois https://t.co/OjbgtTE1Au” / X

A military-style immigration operation last week caused outrage as federal agents reportedly used flashbang grenades and rounded up children in the middle of the night at a residential building the Department of Homeland Security said was “known to be frequented by Tren de Aragua members and their associates.”

WATCH: Homeland Security on X: “DHS law enforcement has made OVER 900 ARRESTS during Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois. To every criminal illegal alien: Darkness is no longer your ally. We will find you. https://t.co/m9PxbuK5Ua” / X

Mayor Johnson ordered the creation of “ICE-free zones” throughout the city on Monday, barring federal immigration agents from using city-owned property in their operations and calling for city departments and agencies to use “physical barriers” to “limit access to city property for the purpose of federal immigration enforcement.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had previously used Chicago Public Schools parking lots during its operations.

The same day, Illinois and Chicago sued the Administration over the deployment of National Guard troops to the city, describing it as “patently unlawful,” and asking the court to “halt the illegal, dangerous, and unconstitutional federalization of members of the National Guard of the United States, including both the Illinois and Texas National Guard.”

A federal judge declined to immediately block the National Guard from being sent to the city, scheduling a hearing for Thursday.

‘Push back against tyranny’

Pritzker called the deployment of federal troops to Illinois an “unconstitutional invasion” meant to “justify and normalize the presence of armed soldiers” in a press conference on Monday.

“Let me be clear, Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation’s cities,” Pritzker said.

He added that Chicago has seen its lowest homicide rate in 60 years, along with record employment levels.

“I refuse to let Donald Trump, Kristi Noem and Gregory Bovino continue on this march toward autocracy,” he continued, naming the Homeland Security Secretary and Border Patrol commander as well as the President.

“The state of Illinois is going to use every lever at our disposal to resist this power grab and get Noem’s thugs the hell out of Chicago.”

In a separate interview with the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, Pritzker suggested President Trump’s focus on Chicago may be caused by an undiagnosed case of dementia.

“This is a man who’s suffering dementia,” Pritzker said in a telephone interview with the Tribune. “This is a man who has something stuck in his head. He can’t get it out of his head. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t know anything that’s up to date. It’s just something in the recesses of his brain that is effectuating to have him call out these cities.”

“And then, unfortunately, he has the power of the military, the power of the federal government to do his bidding, and that’s what he’s doing” he added.

Johnson, meanwhile, urged Chicago residents to “push back against tyranny” through political organization.

Chicago journalists and unions have filed a lawsuit against DHS alleging that “extreme force” has been used against reporters and TV crews during protests outside of the Broadview ICE facility in the Chicago suburbs.

Meanwhile, President Trump has said that he is willing to invoke the Insurrection Act in Chicago, a 19th-century law that allows the president to send federal troops to suppress acts that “make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings.”

While the Act has been used during other administrations, experts tell TIME that those instances were “far more extreme” than what’s happening in Portland or Chicago.

President Trump is also facing blowback for his calls to deploy troops in Portland, Oregon.

“Portland is burning to the ground” and is plagued by “insurrectionists all over the place”, the President said—a statement that does not match images and videos from the ground.

A federal judge blocked the President’s deployment of the National Guard to Portland, saying that he “exceeded his constitutional authority.”

The President’s calls to jail Johnson and Pritzker come as the Justice Department (DOJ) has heeded the President’s request to prosecute his political foes: Former FBI Director James Comey will appear in court on Wednesday for his arraignment after the DOJ criminally charged him with obstruction and making a false statement to Congress.

President Trump has called for retribution against Comey due to his leadership of the FBI while it investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connection to the Trump presidential campaign.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social calling for the imprisonment of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing them of failing to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers amid escalating tensions over federal intervention in the city.

This came during ongoing disputes over crime and immigration enforcement in Chicago, where President Trump has deployed National Guard troops despite opposition from local officials, citing what he describes as rampant violence and inadequate leadership.

The president criticized Pritzker as “weak and pathetic” after a violent weekend that saw six killed and 24 shot, threatening federal intervention if local leaders did not “straighten it out, fast.”

President Trump has invoked similar authority under the Insurrection Act in other cities like Los Angeles earlier in 2025, overriding state objections to federalize the National Guard for law enforcement purposes.

The situation remains fluid, with troops already deployed and potential for further escalation.

