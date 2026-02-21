By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 22, 2026

Patriotic President Donald J. Trump last night empowered White Hats to investigate whether the three ‘conservative’ Supreme Court Justices who struck down his global tariffs had received foreign payouts to betray him, Real Raw News has learned.

The move, a JAG source told Real Raw News, came hours after the high court dealt the president a killing blow, declaring his sweeping tariffs—one of President Trump’s signature policies—unconstitutional.

Two of President Trump’s Supreme Court picks, Neil Gorsuch and hardened criminal Amy Coney Barrett, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts, sided with the court’s liberal minority.

Conservatives Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito dissented, with Kavanaugh authoring a scathing 63-page rebuke.

No sooner had the court delivered its ruling than President Trump was on Truth Social delivering a blistering condemnation.

He wrote he was “deeply ashamed” of the justices and insinuated that “foreign influence” had swayed their votes.

Later Friday, President Trump retaliated by issuing an executive order that imposes a 10% global tariff. The fresh tariffs fall under a law that restricts them to 150 days, after which Congress must approve an extension.

After President Trump signed the EO in defiance of the court’s decision, phones at JAG’s Pensacola headquarters began to ring, a JAG source told RRN.

An unnamed Cabinet member—likely War Secretary Pete Hegseth—authorized White Hats to launch a probe to determine whether the Supreme Court justices had been bribed or blackmailed, especially Amy Coney Barrett.

Amy Coney Barrett

Barrett is an interesting case study whom we reported on ad nauseam in 2021 and 2024. In September 2020, President Trump heaped effusive praise upon Barrett, vowing she would bring balance to the court.

The married mom of seven seemed like a logical choice; she graduated from Rhodes College before attending Notre Dame Law School, earning a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree in 1997 and ranked first in her class.

She had interned for conservative powerhouse Justice Antonin Scalia. In 2010, she started teaching constitutional law at Notre Dame Law School.

On October 26, 2020, the Senate confirmed ACB’s nomination.

President Trump anticipated she’d be a staunch conservative, but within months of her appointment, Barrett developed an independent streak and voted with the liberal minority in key cases.

As we reported yesteryear, Barrett recused herself from voting on an issue that helped pedophile Joe Biden steal the 2020 election.

In the case of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Kathy Boockvar, then-Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Boockvar wanted to extend the deadline for absentee and mail-in ballots.

It was Barrett’s first opportunity to help the man who had vigorously fought for her appointment. But she backstabbed him, abstaining.

Two months afterward, when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned the Supreme Court to invalidate Dementia Biden’s win because Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin had run illegal elections, Barrett again double-crossed President Trump.

By May 2021, JAG and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division determined that Barrett and the Clinton Foundation were inexorably intertwined—after a catastrophic 2010 earthquake leveled Haiti and left thousands of children orphaned, the late Clintons exploited the disaster by “rescuing” them.

Truth is, the rescues were abductions, with children sold to wealthy bidders.

ACB and her husband, Jessee, had bought their adopted son, John Peter, and daughter, Vivian, from the Clinton Foundation.

The ties that bound ACB to the Clinton Foundation led to a sealed indictment against ACB, and JAG investigators showed up at her house to fit her with a GPS anklet.

For reasons not entirely clear, President Trump overlooked her crimes and allowed her to return to the bench, instead of sending her to a GITMO military tribunal.

In April 2024, Barrett again showed her true colors, conceding that the state of Arizona had no lawful authority to mandate proof of citizenship to vote.

And again, she was arrested, only to be released days later, ostensibly on President Trump’s orders. Why President Trump has given Barrett so many chances is a mystery.

“I think this is it,” our source said.

“If we prove she got cash to vote against tariffs, she’s done for. Third strike, you’re out. President Trump’s been mushy on her, but now, she’s exhausted with his patience.”

Neil Gorsuch

Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump on January 31, 2017, and has served since April 10, 2017. The 58-year-old author, lecturer, and Oxford University graduate ticked all the boxes to earn President Trump’s trust.

An ardent debater and conservative, Gorsuch had published numerous articles criticizing left-wing values.

While attending Columbia University in 1986, he was kicked out of two fraternities, Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Beta Kappa, for being too conservative, and had complained about being on campuses filled with “irredeemable liberals.”

But in late 2017, Gorsuch figuratively flew the rainbow flag, overriding Arkansas’ Supreme Court decision to allow same-sex married parents to appear on the birth certificates.

And in 2020, he authored a majority opinion ruling that businesses could not discriminate against the LGBTQ population.

John “Traitor” Roberts

John Glover Roberts, whom the late George W. Bush picked to lead the Supreme Court following William Rehnquist’s death in 2005, has served as the 17th chief justice of the United States.

Despite his claims of being a moderate conservative, Roberts has sided with liberals 50% of the time. His ideological shift has often enraged Republicans, including President Trump, even though Roberts, in 2024, wrote the majority opinion in Trump v. United States, holding that a president has absolute immunity for acts committed as president within their constitutional purview.

However, in 2018, Roberts sided with the court in Carpenter v. United States, a landmark case prohibiting law enforcement from searching cellular phones without a warrant.

JAG’s Involvement

JAG Corps will investigate whether Supreme Court justices were paid or threatened to quash President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” tariffs, which could result in the United States refunding over $170bn to foreign manufacturers.

“Were ordered to take an unbiased approach,” our JAG source said.

“If anyone’s guilty, well, GITMO it is. If not, shit, they’re still traitors. But probably won’t be incarcerated. Hopefully, we’ll unearth some juicy stuff on them.”

