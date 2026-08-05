By Jack Phillips

August 6, 2026

President Donald Trump on Monday again criticized Iran’s leadership and said that a U.S. naval blockade of the country would remain in effect, coming after he announced that he held off on strikes against the country due to there being another framework for a ceasefire.

Throughout the conflict between the two countries that started on Feb. 28, there have been multiple starts and stops to strikes amid pauses for negotiations.

The Trump administration has said the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and that Iran must give up its nuclear program.

“Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous!” President Trump wrote in a post on social media.

“They ask for a meeting, some would say ‘beg,’ talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with ‘Oman.’”

Iranian officials, he added, “then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy.”

The U.S. president said that a blockade that was reimposed against Iran last month would remain in effect unless a deal, or what President Trump said was “total surrender” from Tehran, is accomplished.

“Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades,” he said, adding that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

Responding to the pause in strikes, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that no negotiations are being held between the two sides, according to the semi-official Mehr News outlet.

“We are not holding any negotiations with the United States at present,” the spokesman, Esmaili Baghaei, said in a statement carried by Mehr on Monday.

The talks are between Iran and Oman, focused on reaching an agreement on ships passing through the strait, he added.

On Sunday, President Trump said that the United States would have launched significant strikes against Iran after U.S. allies in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, urged him not to.

The plan would be to launch the largest set of strikes “since World War II,” he said, without elaborating.

The president added that unnamed Iranian officials also urged him not to go ahead with the planned strikes, while he said that talks between Washington and Tehran would start on Monday.

“It would have been disastrous for them. And they didn’t want us to do it,” President Trump said of Tehran as he spoke to reporters on his way back to Washington on board Air Force One.

“And frankly, Saudi Arabia didn’t want it either. They thought that a deal is imminent.”

Previously, President Trump had warned of massive strikes that he later called off in lieu of negotiations.

Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding in June in a bid to stop the conflict, open the strait, end Iran’s nuclear program, and include other provisions.

However, a ceasefire was broken in July after Iran again struck commercial ships in the strait, which it has done throughout the conflict.

Tehran has said it wants to impose a tolling system on ships in the key waterway, through which about a fifth of the world’s traded oil passes on a normal day.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has confirmed that the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports remains in place, describing Iran’s leadership as “unbelievably duplicitous” and vowing that nothing will pass through the Strait of Hormuz without a deal or “total surrender.”

Diplomatic talks are ongoing, but tensions remain high, with Iran rejecting claims of direct negotiations.

Key Developments

Blockade Status: President Trump stated the U.S. blockade of Iran’s southern ports is a “Wall of Steel,” preventing Iranian shipping unless a deal is reached.

Iran’s Response: Iranian officials insist they are negotiating only with Oman , not the U.S., and accuse Washington of misrepresenting talks.

Diplomatic Efforts: Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are backing U.S. efforts to push Iran toward an agreement.

Military Context: President Trump revealed he had paused what he described as “the biggest attack since World War II” to allow diplomacy more time.

Economic Impact: Oil markets have reacted sharply, with Brent crude prices dropping after President Trump signaled restraint from immediate strikes.

What This Means

For Global Shipping: The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil and gas, remains under tight U.S. control. Commercial vessels can pass through southern routes, but Iranian ports are effectively sealed off.

For Diplomacy: President Trump’s remarks suggest the U.S. is open to talks but demands strict conditions, including Iran halting nuclear ambitions. Iran continues to deny direct negotiations , complicating prospects for a quick resolution.

For Regional Stability: Ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Iranian threats of escalation highlight the risk of wider conflict.

While President Trump signals progress, Iran’s rejection of U.S. claims suggests talks may stall, prolonging instability.

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