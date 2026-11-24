By Sam Bourgi

November 24, 2026

President Trump is pointing to trillions of dollars in promised investment as part of the economic case for Republicans retaining control of Congress in November, but the figure he’s citing is nearly twice as large as the one published by his own White House, adding to questions about his claims at a time when Americans are increasingly skeptical of information coming from Washington.

On Wednesday, President Trump told the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, that the country’s economic strength made it possible for him to promise a $5,000 dividend to every adult American if Republicans win the Nov. 3 midterms.

During the same convention, he also touted “over $20 trillion” in investments pouring into the country from governments and companies.

President Trump reiterated the investment claim the following day during a Fox News interview about the dividend, saying the U.S. was “taking in $21 trillion.”

In his closing remarks at the Dallas convention that night, he put the figure at $22 trillion, according to Roll Call.

The White House has touted its own list of massive investment commitments, but its numbers fall well short of President Trump’s claim.

Its online tracker puts total new U.S. investment at $11.2 trillion, including both foreign commitments and planned spending by American companies.

Among the largest foreign pledges are $1.4 trillion from the United Arab Emirates, $1.2 trillion from Qatar, $1 trillion from Japan, $600 billion from Saudi Arabia and $500 billion from India.

A $22 Trillion Claim Meets a Skeptical Public

The discrepancy comes at a sensitive time. Americans are already showing growing skepticism toward information coming from Washington.

As Moneywise recently reported, a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USAFacts found that fewer than half of U.S. adults trust information from federal government agencies.

Just 11% said they have trust in federal government information overall, down from 18% in 2024.

The skepticism runs deeper when politics and the economy enter the picture.

Just 18% expressed high trust in federal information about inflation and the cost of living, while only 13% said the same about elections and politics.

Those two concerns are increasingly colliding during the midterms.

On Wednesday, President Trump predicted that oil prices would be “tumbling downward,” but only after a Republican victory in the midterm elections, when he also expects the war with Iran to end.

But even if energy prices retreat, President Trump’s $5,000 dividend could create an inflation problem of its own.

Could the $5,000 Dividend Fuel Another Bout of inflation?

The size of the proposed payout is part of the concern.

The plan could cost about $1.35 trillion, depending on who ultimately qualifies, Kent Smetters, faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, told Fortune.

Smetters estimates that if recipients spend roughly $400 billion of that total within six months, the resulting demand surge could add as much as half a percentage point to inflation over the following year.

The additional borrowing needed to finance the payments could also push interest rates higher.

Economist Peter Schiff has raised an even more dire scenario, warning that the government would ultimately rely on the Federal Reserve to create more money to support the additional debt, weakening the dollar and fueling inflation.

The U.S. has recent experience with large cash payments hitting the economy all at once.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized three rounds of stimulus payments as part of trillions of dollars in deficit-financed federal relief.

The payments helped support household spending during pandemic lockdowns, but the broader fiscal stimulus also added to inflation as the economy reopened.

Federal Reserve researchers later estimated that U.S. pandemic-era fiscal stimulus contributed about 2.5 percentage points to inflation.

Another large payout would arrive with inflation already elevated.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 3.4% in August from a year earlier, with inflation remaining above the Fed’s 2% target for 66 consecutive months, according to Creative Planning’s Charlie Bilello.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has repeatedly claimed figures of about $18–22 trillion (sometimes $22.2 trillion) in new U.S. investment commitments since taking office in 2025, while the White House’s own “Trump Effect” tracker has listed roughly half that amount (around $9.6–11.3 trillion).⁠

This has been a consistent pattern throughout his second term.

President Trump has cited rising totals in speeches, interviews, and summits (including at APEC), framing them as a historic boom driven by tariffs, tax policy, deregulation, and deals with foreign governments and companies.

The White House website’s running list of “major investment announcements” has lagged well behind those oral claims.⁠

Announcements and pledges are not the same as money that has arrived.

AEI analysis of 2025 data showed actual inflows from several of the biggest pledged sources were tiny relative to the headline figures (e.g., UAE, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and others in the low billions or less).

In short, the article claims roughly double the White House’s published tracker, and independent assessments put credible new investment commitments substantially lower still.

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