By Eric Mack

August 18, 2026

The 60-day ceasefire deadline is expiring Monday, but President Donald Trump’s resolve on ending Iran’s nuclear weapons aspirations is not, he told Fox News on Monday morning, where he confirmed there is a backchannel for peace talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“They should put up the white flag of surrender,” President Trump said in a phone interview, confirming reports of the IRGC backchannel talks that bypass mediators and Iranian political officials.

While the 60-day ceasefire expires Monday, President Trump said there is still time for peace and Iran’s relenting to President Trump’s primary demand:

“The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon,” as he wrote on Truth Social around the time of the exclusive call with Fox News’ Trey Yingst.

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President Donald Trump gave an exclusive interview to Fox News' Trey Yingst on Monday morning, confirming reports of the backchannel with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps amid fractured Iranian political leadership. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

“I have no time schedule,” President Trump told Yingst. “I’m not in a hurry.”

While President Trump has long lamented reaching peace with a fractured Iranian regime that has had multiple levels of leadership killed in past strikes, he confirmed U.S. officials are communicating directly through a backchannel with IRGC officials.

“They’re good poker players, but they’re dying,” President Trump said.

While speculation swirls Iran is engaging in its decades-long strategy of running out the political clock on President Trump, before the midterms, if not 2028, President Trump rejected the suggestion that politics is guiding his military strategy as commander in chief.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long maintained a strong relationship with President Donald Trump, who stopped short of saying he will get his endorsement in his bid for reelection in Israel. (Getty Images)

"Midterms have nothing to do with my thinking," he told Yingst.

President Trump also issued an extraordinary warning to Oman when asked about the Gulf nation’s role in talks involving Iran.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s--- out of them,” President Trump said.

The president then turned to Israel, where he said he believes it would be most appropriate for him to remain on the sidelines of the country’s elections — while simultaneously leaving open the possibility that he could back a candidate.

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Netanyahu praised the ‘historic partnership’ with President Trump against Iran, saying that if they had not acted, Tehran ‘would already possess atomic bombs’

“I think it’s most appropriate for me to stay out of Israeli elections, but I may endorse somebody,” President Trump said.

President Trump also said Israel should not be carrying out strikes in Gaza, as efforts continue to advance the next phase of a plan that would include the disarmament of Hamas.

“We have our own relationship with Hamas,” President Trump said. “They are giving up their guns.”

Despite Israel’s rejection of trusting the Hamas terrorist group, President Trump suggested he could work peace both with a disarming Hamas and Israel.

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“They fight well with us,” President Trump reiterated to Yingst.

President Trump also pushed back on concerns over the strain the conflict might be placing on U.S. weapons stockpiles, playing down the amount of American firepower used so far.

“What we’ve used is peanuts,” President Trump said. “We have a lot of mid-level weapons.”

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump confirmed a U.S. backchannel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while demanding that Iran “put up the white flag of surrender.”

This comes as a 60-day negotiation period under a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) expired on Monday without progress on a broader peace agreement.

President Trump also threatened to bomb Oman “if Oman gets in the way” of U.S. interests there and commented on other regional matters, including Israel and Hamas.

Iranian officials have also downplayed or rejected related reports of unofficial contacts.

The remarks fit a pattern of hardline U.S. rhetoric toward Iran during the conflict, including earlier calls for surrender, while indicating ongoing (if disputed) communication channels alongside military and economic pressure.

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