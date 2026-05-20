By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 19, 2026

Growing resentment toward President Trump from within the White Hat community has some of its fighting forces wondering whether 47 still deserves their support and fidelity, according to conversations Real Raw News had with four Special Operations community members who participated in Deep State takedowns.

They said they speak for grunts with their “ass in the grass,” not for people such as Generals Eric M. Smith and David Bligh, who, for obvious reasons, won’t openly criticize President Trump even if his actions befuddle them.

The opinions we’re hearing now sharply contrast with those we heard only 60 days ago at the start of the Iran War, when White Hats involved in anti-Deep State operations got retasked to the Middle East.

At the time, the 50 or so White Hats we spoke with overwhelmingly endorsed decapitating Iran’s leadership, but they also believed, per President Trump’s words, the conflict would last two weeks and that they’d soon return home to resume fighting “the enemy within.”

Instead, they’re stuck on ships and hearing mixed messages.

One day they’re told, “Prepare for Iwo Jima 2.0,” and then that they might be stuck in the Middle East through the end of 2027.

While it might seem uncharacteristic for Marines to feel aggrieved, they are bred to fight, and languishing on board ships, playing countless hands of poker and spades, rather than storming the beaches, has fostered a creeping restlessness.

Especially as their anxious families in the US feel the pinch of a stagnating economy.

A tin of generic coffee costs $16. The price of beef has skyrocketed. Fuel and fertilizer are unaffordable. And President Trump said he “don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, not even a little bit” when contemplating his moves against Iran.

“I only care that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Whether Iran was truly close to manufacturing a nuke or a delivery vehicle is beyond the scope of this article.

Nonetheless, President Trump’s rash remark engendered rampant rage.

“So, why are we fighting his war of choice when he doesn’t give two fucks about us? This shit’s messing with our heads. If POTUS loves Israel so much, he should move there, maybe take Netanyahu’s place. We’ve been following the plan since 2015, and we get this,” said a US Marine scout-sniper who had taken part in two Deep State arrests.

The four SpecOps to whom we spoke uniformly agreed that President Trump has undergone a bizarre metamorphosis since he first took office in January 2017, when he fixed Obama’s broken economy, skillfully avoided getting the US enmeshed in foreign wars, grew the MAGA movement, deftly canceled inequitable trade agreements, muscled China, and fought for America’s middle-class.

He embodied the phrase “America First” and was unequivocally winning.

The economy stalled in early 2020, but blame for that falls on the Plandemic and its planners, not on President Trump.

After criminal Biden stole the 2020 election, he and his handlers rapidly bulldozed President Trump’s successes, subverting the Constitution and inadvertently causing large swaths of the armed forces to side against them.

Today, sources say, POTUS seems more interested in appeasing Israel and posting AI slop to Truth Social than in easing inflation and purging the swamp.

“He’s either out of touch or lost his touch,” another source said.

“If anyone says going to war with Iran or—or five-dollar gas is part of the plan, I don’t buy it. Is he manipulated? Dementia, maybe? Who the hell knows. One sure thing—his personality changed.”

President Trump’s objectives, they say, have shifted diametrically, and his preoccupation with Iran has caused a case of tunnel vision so severe that he can’t see the forest through the trees, a metaphor for the Deep State entrenching in his midst.

“Not namedropping anyone, but we know there are people in the White House, in the DOJ, that’ve told President Trump to back off arresting people we’ve had on our eyes on. MAGA isn’t always MAGA. Patriots aren’t always patriots. People with good intentions get blinded by ambition or money, and unwittingly turn into Deep State pawns,” a third source said.

Not all White Hats, naturally, feel aggrieved. When we sought comments from Gen. Smith’s office, his adjunct told us,

“Anyone questioning President Trump’s patriotism needs a checkup from the neck up. Trust the plan. What’s going on in Iran—it’s deeper than you know. Does what he says or posts sound crazy? Listen to me: Embedded in the president’s posts and remarks are hidden messages only we can decipher. If Kamala Harris won, that bitch would’ve put us in a nuclear war. President Trump has stopped three from happening. That’s America First.”

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