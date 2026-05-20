Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Charles's avatar
Paul Charles
1h

Give me a break. The White Hats are not happy with Trump? Let me find someone who they support 100% of time.....oops, can't find anyone.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture