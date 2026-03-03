By Benedict Smith

March 4, 2026

President Donald Trump could declare a national emergency over apparent Chinese election interference; it has been claimed.

The move would allow the US president to exert presidential powers over elections, imposing voter ID requirements and banning mail-in ballots, according to The Washington Post.

Peter Ticktin, a lawyer behind a draft executive order apparently seen by President Trump, said the president was “aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes”.

“That causes a national emergency where the president has to be able to deal with it,” he continued.

The draft executive order claims China interfered in the 2020 presidential election, which President Trump lost to Pedophile Joe Biden.

A declassified intelligence review released during criminal Biden’s administration concluded that China considered efforts to influence the 2020 election but did not go through with them.

Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump’s national intelligence chief, is reviewing election security with a focus on foreign interference.

The FBI seized ballots from the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County, Georgia, earlier this month.

President Trump has vowed to impose voter ID requirements himself by November’s midterms if Congress fails to pass similar legislation, warning that Democrats will otherwise attempt to “cheat”.

“I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future,” the president said on his Truth Social platform on Feb 13.

In a subsequent post the same day, he added: “I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order.”

Most Democrats oppose voter ID requirements and bans on mail-in ballots, arguing such moves would suppress votes by American citizens, including the elderly or minority groups.

In addition to the ID and mail-in ballot requirements, the president would have the power to ban voting machines.

Ticktin told The Washington Post he had “certain coordination” with the White House, but declined to name specific officials.

However, he is seen as potentially influential within the administration, having represented a county official whom the president pardoned in December.

A White House official said staff regularly spoke to individuals who wanted to share potential policies with the president, but dismissed reports of the draft executive order as speculation.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring that Americans have full confidence in the administration of elections,” said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesman.

“That includes totally accurate and up-to-date voter rolls free of errors and unlawfully registered non-citizen voters.

“The president has urged Congress to pass the SAVE Act and other legislative proposals that would establish a uniform standard of photo ID for voting, prohibit no-excuse mail-in voting, and end the practice of ballot harvesting.”

President Donald Trump is reportedly being urged by allies and activists to declare a national emergency based on claims of Chinese interference in the 2020 presidential election.

This would ostensibly grant him expanded executive authority over U.S. voting systems ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The proposal stems from a 17-page draft executive order circulated by pro-Trump lawyers and advocates, who claim they are coordinating with the White House.

If enacted, the order could:

Declare a national emergency to address “foreign interference” in elections.

Ban mail-in ballots and voting machines, citing them as potential vectors for such interference.

Mandate voter ID requirements nationwide.

Empower federal oversight of state election processes, which critics argue oversteps constitutional boundaries typically reserved for states and legislatures.

President Trump himself has said he is not considering declaring such an emergency for the midterms, though he has pushed Congress to pass the “SAVE America Act,” which includes similar measures like proof-of-citizenship requirements and bans on no-excuse mail voting.

The bill passed the House but faces Senate hurdles, and President Trump has hinted at unilateral action if it fails.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is reportedly leading a review of election security focused on foreign influence, including examinations of 2020 ballots and voting machines in places like Georgia and Puerto Rico.

