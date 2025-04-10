By Cullen Linebarger

March 10, 2025

Millions of migrants unlawfully residing in America are about to get hit with a rude awakening.

As Reuters reported, the Trump Administration announced they would be invoking a 1996 law that allows them to fine illegals $998 per day for refusing to leave America. The law was enforced for the first time in 2018, during President Trump’s first term in office.

The Trump administration plans to apply the penalties retroactively for up to five years, which could result in fines of more than $1 million, a senior Trump official said, requesting anonymity to discuss non-public plans.

Illegals also face property seizure for refusal to comply.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said that illegal aliens should use the mobile app formerly known as CBP One, which the Trump administration has rebranded as CBP Home, to “self-deport and leave the country now.”

“If they don’t, they will face the consequences,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

“This includes a fine of $998 per day for every day that the illegal alien overstayed their final deportation order.”

But that’s not all.

As Newsweek reported, the Department of Homeland Security last night stopped legal protection for every single alien who entered America under the newly repurposed CBP Home app to leave immediately.

Over 900,000 people will be affected by this change.

Trump DHS Orders 900K Biden-Era Migrants to Leave 'Immediately'

Migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico all received notices reading:

“It’s time for you to abandon the United States,” sparking ‘concern‘ from legal aid groups and the migrants themselves.

The DHS said that criminal Biden’s use of parole authority, which was more than any president since it was created in 1952, “further fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.”

These moves will help turbocharge President Trump’s mass deportation efforts, which have already borne massive fruit over the last two-plus months despite the best efforts from compromised Democrat judges.

Now, Congress needs to come through and provide the billions in funding necessary for President Trump to fulfill his promises on immigration successfully.

Border czar Tom Homan has been begging the legislative branch for help regarding more ICE agents, detention centers and flights to no avail.

