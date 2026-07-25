By Amanda Head

July 25, 2026

On Wednesday, the Trump administration gave notice of the start of a sweeping array of new immigration fees, creating a no-lose scenario where the new fees either deter applicants from coming, thus reducing immigration, or they proceed with their application, putting more money into resources to scrutinize claims.

The rollout, triggered by notices under last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed last year, layers fresh costs onto everything from work permits for protection seekers to juvenile immigrant status, directly bankrolling deportation operations while slamming the door on what officials call taxpayer-subsidized loopholes.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The new fees, including a $100 charge to apply for asylum and annual penalties for pending cases, also become a self-funding hammer to enforce stricter borders and deter abuse in a system that President Donald Trump has long derided as broken.

In 2025 (with ongoing notices and adjustments into 2026), USCIS (Citizenship and Immigration Services) published a Federal Register notice activating fees for forms like I-589 (asylum, minimum $100 non-waivable + $100 annual pending fee), Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applications, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (minimum $250), and certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs, e.g., $550 initial for asylum/parole/TPS).

Compounding the revenue, some fees are layered on top of existing ones.

Fines for Defaulting

Failure to pay the Annual Asylum Fee (AAF) within 30 days of notice can lead to rejection of pending applications.

The non-waivable structure limits hardship exceptions, with inflation adjustments mandated annually.

Both sides of the debate describe the same reality: fees that create financial barriers for asylum seekers, TPS holders, and juveniles while funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), but frame it oppositely: opponents see it as a punitive barrier while supporters call it accountability that makes immigration pay for itself.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Perfect Companion to Election Integrity Legislation

Fees could serve as tools complementing voter integrity efforts by tightening overall system eligibility and funding physical removals and fines.

The hallmark legislation for President Trump and Republicans remains the SAVE America Act, which is stalled in the Senate after the House has passed it out of their chamber multiple times.

The bill, which would require proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, photo ID to vote, and strict limits on mail-in ballots, faces a filibuster threshold of 60 votes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing Thursday that President Trump’s patience “is running out” and he wants the measure advanced before the August recess, prompting public tension with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who pushed back that the White House should secure the necessary Democratic and Republican votes rather than pressure him.

President Trump has urged supporters to contact Thune’s office directly as Republicans weigh election-integrity priorities ahead of the midterms.

President Trump’s Efforts to Decrease Both Legal and Illegal Immigration

President Trump’s second administration has prioritized sharp reductions in both illegal and legal immigration through a series of executive orders, legislative measures and enforcement actions.

On illegal immigration, the administration declared a national emergency at the southern border, restricted asylum processing, expanded detention and removals, and secured funding for enhanced border infrastructure and personnel.

Official figures indicate more than 605,000 deportations plus approximately 1.9 million self-deportations, contributing to negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in decades and sharply lower border encounters.

On legal immigration, President Trump suspended nearly all refugee admissions (setting a historic low ceiling of 7,500 for fiscal year 2026, primarily allocated to specific groups), imposed broad entry restrictions and visa processing suspensions affecting nationals of dozens of countries, terminated various humanitarian parole programs, and tightened public-charge and other admissibility rule — measures that analysts have found reduced legal entries by a larger absolute number than the further declines in illegal crossings. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

READ MORE:

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President Trump signs most explosive executive order yet halting taxpayer funds for illegal immigrants, prioritizing American citizens

BOTTOMLINE

New and increased fees on visas, applications, and related processes generate substantial revenue intended to offset costs of expanded enforcement, reducing reliance on general taxpayer funds.

The law and subsequent USCIS/EOIR implementations (layered onto existing fees in many cases, with annual adjustments and limited or no waivers) include:

A new Visa Integrity Fee (minimum $250) on nonimmigrant visas.

Increases to Form I-94 fees, Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) fees, and others.

New or higher fees for asylum applications (e.g., minimum $100 + $100 annual while pending), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, employment authorization documents (EADs) for certain categories (often $550 range), adjustment of status, and various court motions/appeals/penalties.

Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates for the major fee provisions show tens of billions in revenue over the FY 2025–2034 window.

Analyses of the CBO score include roughly $27–29 billion from the nonimmigrant visa fee, $9–11 billion from the I-94 increase, several billion from ESTA and asylum/EAD-related fees, and additional amounts from other immigration fees (totaling on the order of $40–60+ billion depending on the exact grouping of provisions).

The White House explicitly framed the new homeland/enforcement spending in the bill as “fully paid for by increased visa fees on foreigners.”

In short, the fees are structured to generate meaningful revenue that supports stricter enforcement with less net cost to general taxpayers.

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