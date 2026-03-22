By Ethan White

March 23, 2026

President Donald Trump has just dropped the hammer: the United States stands on the verge of 100% completing its military objectives in the war against the terrorist regime in Iran.

This declaration comes straight from his Truth Social post on March 20, 2026, where he states the U.S. is getting very close to meeting all goals while actively considering winding down major military efforts.

The regime’s navy lies at the bottom of the Persian Gulf, its leadership structure shattered, and its ability to threaten global energy flows gutted.

This victory delivers a decisive blow to the axis of evil that has bled American resources and emboldened anti-American forces for decades.

Ending the Era of Free Rides

President Trump makes it crystal clear: once Iran’s threat is eradicated, the United States will not bear the burden of securing the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway belongs to the nations that rely on it for oil—primarily European powers, China, India, Japan, and other Asian importers who have gorged on cheap Gulf crude while America shoulders the security costs.

President Trump declares, “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!”

This ends the era of American taxpayers funding the protection of foreign energy supplies.

No more free rides for globalist-dependent economies that lecture Washington on “multilateralism” while refusing to commit warships when President Trump demanded action.

This move directly advances the America First agenda by forcing allies and rivals to pay their share or face the consequences of their inaction.

President Trump has already called out NATO members as cowards for failing to deploy naval assets despite his repeated demands. He asked about seven countries to join a coalition to police the strait, yet received zero firm commitments.

European nations like Germany and Italy dragged their feet, claiming the conflict has “nothing to do” with them. China and India, the biggest beneficiaries of open Hormuz traffic, stayed silent or offered token gestures.

President Trump’s response: America finishes the job, then steps back. If those nations request assistance, the U.S. will provide it, but the operation will prove easy once Iran’s asymmetric naval forces—speedboats, mines, and drones—are fully neutralized.

Timeline of the Conflict

The war, launched on February 28, 2026, with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and key regime figures, has progressed faster than the anticipated four-to-six-week timeline.

U.S. forces have achieved the following:

Destroyed 58 Iranian naval vessels in concentrated operations.

Cleared mine-laying threats.

Degraded short-range missile stockpiles.

Aerial assaults intensified in recent days, with A-10 Warthogs and other platforms hammering Iranian assets in the Gulf.

The strait, which carries 20% of global oil, remains partially blocked, but ships trickle through under U.S. pressure.

Oil prices spiked to $118 a barrel, hammering American consumers and global markets, yet President Trump refuses to let that dictate strategy. He rules out ceasefires, stating no credible Iranian leadership remains to negotiate with anyway.

Dismantling the Globalist Playbook

This stance dismantles the Deep State’s long-standing playbook of endless Middle East commitments.

For years, globalists in the intelligence community and State Department pushed perpetual U.S. presence in the Gulf to secure oil flows for allies, enriching defense contractors and foreign regimes while draining American blood and treasure.

President Trump reverses that. By declaring victory imminent and shifting Hormuz responsibility, he prioritizes American sovereignty over internationalist burdens.

This protects U.S. citizens from future entanglements, reduces exposure to Iranian retaliation proxies like the Houthis, and forces Europe and Asia to build real naval capabilities instead of relying on American carriers.

Back-room power plays reveal the globalist interference at work here.

Intelligence sources confirm that European capitals lobbied quietly against joining any coalition, fearing domestic backlash and higher energy costs. China pressured Gulf states to stay neutral, preserving its back-channel oil deals with Iran.

President Trump exposed this hypocrisy by publicly demanding participation, then pivoting when they refused.

The additional 2,500 Marines deploying to the region serve as insurance, not occupation forces—positioned to support winding down while deterring any Iranian resurgence.

No ground troops enter Iran proper; President Trump has stated unequivocally he will not put boots on the ground for regime change or uranium seizures unless absolutely necessary.

Restoring American Leverage

The impact on the America First agenda proves massive.

Ending the U.S. monopoly on Gulf security saves billions in defense spending, redirects resources to border security and domestic energy production, and weakens the globalist narrative that America must police the world.

President Trump’s declaration signals that the bureaucracy’s chokehold on foreign policy is breaking. The same forces that dragged us into Iraq and Afghanistan now watch helplessly as a decisive commander-in-chief dictates terms.

This victory over Iran, combined with the refusal to subsidize foreign oil security, restores American leverage and punishes free-riding allies.

President Trump’s words carry total conviction because the facts on the ground support them: Iran’s military is crippled, its leadership decapitated, and its nuclear ambitions stalled.

The U.S. achieves its core objective—preventing a nuclear-armed Iran—without indefinite occupation.

Other nations now face the reality: secure your own energy lifeline or watch prices soar and economies buckle.

America wins the war and exits the welfare role in global energy security.

President Donald Trump has delivered another America First triumph that the mainstream media refuses to celebrate.

The United States crushes the Iranian threat, then forces the world to stand on its own in the Strait of Hormuz.

This ends the exploitation of American power for foreign gain.

READ MORE:

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

President Trump Deploys 5,000 Marines into Hormuz Tinderbox as Boots on the Ground Fears Grow after 13 US Troops Die in Iran War Carnage

President Trump Says He’ll Be ‘Bombing the Hell’ Out of Iran after Regime Threatens to Abduct US Military Staff Following Kharg Island ‘Obliteration’

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. and Israel launched major airstrikes on Iran starting February 28, 2026 (operations referred to as Epic Fury / Roaring Lion). This followed Iran’s nuclear and missile activities, proxy attacks, and other provocations.

The campaign has delivered major military blows to Iran:

Destruction of much of Iran’s navy, air force, anti-aircraft systems, radar, and large portions of its ballistic missile stockpiles.

Elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior IRGC/command figures in targeted strikes.

Degradation of nuclear-related sites and terror proxy networks.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed strong success on Truth Social and in speeches, stating things like:

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts.”

From a military standpoint, Iran is “finished” — navy/air force/anti-aircraft “knocked out.”

“We’ve won” and the war was “over in days” in terms of core degradation.

He has also signaled the U.S. is ahead of schedule and may wind down major operations soon (no full ceasefire; Iran must essentially surrender or collapse further).

In short: The U.S./Israel campaign has been brutally effective and fast-moving, aligning with President Trump’s “peace through strength” approach.

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