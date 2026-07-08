By Joe Mannion | Claudia Lee

July 8, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has declared the ceasefire with Iran is “over” after the regime targeted US military bases in the Middle East overnight.

The US President slammed “sick” Iran for “playing dirty” after Tehran hit 85 American military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.

President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran is ‘over’. AP

US forces launched ‘powerful’ strikes on Iran after it attacked tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. X

Speaking in Ankara, Turkey, President Trump said:

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. I’ll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate.

“They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.”

Kuwait intercepted two “hostile” ballistic missiles and 13 drones in its airspace earlier today.

Leaders gather for a ‘family photo’ during a welcome ceremony for the NATO Summit. Getty

Explosions were reported in port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik as well as on Qeshm Island off the Iranian coast. X

It comes after US forces launched “powerful” retaliatory strikes against Iran last night after the regime brazenly shot at ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on X, US Central Command said more than 80 Iranian targets were hit in “a clear violation of the ceasefire”.

Explosions were reported in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, as well as on Qeshm Island in the Strait – which have been subjected to heavy US bombardment this year.

Air defense systems, surface-to-air missiles, drone launch sites and port facilities were targeted, a US official told Axios.

U.S. strikes Iran after attacks on vessels in Strait of Hormuz

The US president bombed Iran last month after an attack drone hit a cargo ship. X/@CENTCOM

Port facilities, surface-to-air missiles and drone launch sites were targeted. X

President Trump also reimposed sanctions against Tehran after the three separate attacks on Monday and Tuesday.

Iranian state TV claimed a ship came under attack after “ignoring warnings” but stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital oil trade routes and has been at the heart of a bitter conflict between the US, Israel and Iran since February 28.

A breakthrough appeared to have been made on June 17, when President Trump and Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the war and launch peace talks.

A key point of the MOU agreed ships would pass through the strait without charge for 60 days, but Tehran insisted it must control the routes.

The latest exchange of fire has pushed the price of oil up by six per cent to to $78.70 (£59.01) a barrel.

After last night’s blitz, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X: “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”

The US president claimed Iran was “begging to make a deal” and warned that a “one shot” strike could take out Iranian chiefs gathered at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the latest US strikes were ‘absolutely necessary’. Reuters

A fireball rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon in April. AFP

Talks appear to have been on hold while the country mourns its former tyrant.

Chants of “revenge” and “we kill he who killed our Imam” rang out from the procession that swept through the capital.

President Trump said today: “We said ‘Go and do your funeral stuff’, and instead of that, they start shooting rockets and ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night.”

The strikes were “20 times tougher” than the Iranian retaliatory attacks, President Trump said.

“They’re cancer, and you know what you do? You got to cut out cancer early”, he added.

President Trump is attending a high-stakes Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey, where he insisted on loyalty after some NATO countries balked at allowing US forces to use their bases for attacks on Iran.

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The head of NATO, Mark Rutte, said the latest round of US strikes on Iran were “absolutely necessary”.

“I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully reacts,” he added.

It comes at a turning point in the organization’s history as the US steps back from its traditional security role in Europe.

The US president launched a fresh onslaught on allies’ defense budgets, claiming he was bankrolling other countries without “any benefit”.

President Trump repeatedly hit out at NATO members for dithering on defense as he threatened to withdraw from the “paper tiger” alliance earlier this year.

READ MORE:

‘THEY’RE ALL THERE’ - President Trump Says, ‘One Shot’ Could Strike Iran’s Leaders at Khamenei’s Funeral – as New Ayatollah is ‘Barred from Attending’

IRAN WALKS AWAY from Peace Talks in Protest after Furious President Trump’s Explosive Outbursts Threatening to ‘Blow the S*** Out of Them’ and Take Over the Country

IRGC-linked Media Says Iran Has NO CHOICE But to Obtain an Atomic Bomb to Protect Itself from Military Attacks

President Trump says Iran is ‘Finished’ & Will Get ‘No Money,’ Leaving $300 Billion Deal in Turmoil as Israel & Hezbollah Agree to Truce

BOTTOMLINE

At the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey (alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte), President Trump declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and associated memorandum of understanding “over.”

President Trump indicated that U.S. negotiators could continue talking if they wanted, but he viewed it as “a waste of time dealing with them.”

He did not rule out further U.S. military action, with some reports noting expectations of additional strikes.

President Trump framed the Iranian leadership as untrustworthy and dangerous, especially regarding nuclear ambitions, while stating the U.S. does not seek regime change but will not tolerate Iran acquiring nuclear weapons or continuing aggressive behavior.

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