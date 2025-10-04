By ROSS IBBETSON

October 4, 2025

President Donald Trump has declared war on drug cartels and notified Congress that the United States is now engaged in a ‘non-international armed conflict’.

The extraordinary escalation by the president follows a series of recent strikes on drug-smuggling vessels operated by ‘terrorist organizations’ in the Caribbean.

President Trump’s declaration is intended to place an iron-clad legal framework around the military action. According to international law, a country may kill enemy fighters even when they pose no threat and detain them indefinitely without trial.

In a confidential memo sent to lawmakers on Thursday, the president calls the cartel gangsters ‘unlawful combatants’ whose actions ‘constitute an armed attack against the United States’.

It follows a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee briefing on Wednesday during which Pentagon officials addressed lawmakers’ concerns over the legality of the strikes.

The president’s notice uses language from international law - ‘non-international armed conflict’ - which refers to war with a non-state actor.

‘The cartels involved have grown more armed, well-organized, and violent,’ the memo added. ‘They have the financial means, sophistication, and paramilitary capabilities needed to operate with impunity.’

It follows complaints from Democratic lawmakers that the strikes - including three deadly attacks on drug traffickers last month - are unlawful under the War Powers Act which requires the consent of the chamber for military action.

President Donald Trump addresses senior military officers gathered at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday.

The War Powers Act, passed in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, has been challenged or sidestepped by almost every president since its enactment, including by treasonous Barack Obama in Libya in 2011 and the late Bill Clinton in Kosovo in 1999.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

What the Trump administration laid out at the closed-door briefing was perceived by several senators as pursuing a new legal framework that raised questions particularly regarding the role of Congress in authorizing any such action, a source said.

Pentagon officials could not provide a list of the designated terrorist organizations at the center of the conflict, which was a major source of frustration for some of the lawmakers who were briefed, a source revealed.

The Trump administration has called the strikes ‘self-defense’ and claimed that the laws of war allow the US to kill, rather than arrest, the smugglers who are working for cartels that the administration has deemed terrorists.

The concept of ‘non-international armed conflict’ was developed during the 20th century to define civil wars, as opposed to those between distinct nation states.

The precedent was broadened following the 9/11 attacks when the late George Bush declared war on Al-Qaeda.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

Some legal scholars objected to the use of wartime powers, claiming that the terrorist organization was a band of criminals, not soldiers.

This was rejected by the Supreme Court which found the conflict against Al-Qaeda was indeed a war, permitting the government to hold captured terrorists indefinitely without trial.

Its decision rested on the fact that Congress had authorized the use of armed force against Al-Qaeda.

It is not clear in the memo how trafficking in drugs constitutes use of force but it states that the cartels ‘illegally and directly cause the deaths of tens of thousands of American citizens each year.’

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in an email:

‘As we have said many times, the President acted in line with the law of armed conflict to protect our country from those trying to bring deadly poison to our shores, and he is delivering on his promise to take on the cartels and eliminate these national security threats from murdering more Americans.’

As the Republican administration takes aim at vessels in the Caribbean, Democratic senators and lawmakers have raised stark objections.

Some had previously called on Congress to exert its authority under the War Powers Act that would prohibit any action unless it was authorized by Congress.

Tren de Aragua gangsters took over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, a turning point in the election campaign as Trump pledged to crack down on the Venezuelan cartel.

Tren de Aragua gangsters deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador (March 16).

The first military strike, carried out on September 2 on a drug-carrying speedboat, killed 11 people.

The boat was operated by the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, which was listed by the US as a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.

The Trump administration has justified the military action as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.

But Democratic senators and human rights groups questioned the legality of the president’s action.

They called it potential overreach of executive authority in part because the military was used for law enforcement purposes.

By stating that his campaign against drug cartels is an active armed conflict, President Trump appears to be claiming extraordinary wartime powers to justify his action.

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the drug cartels are ‘despicable and must be dealt with by law enforcement.’

‘The Trump administration has offered no credible legal justification, evidence, or intelligence for these strikes,’ said Reed, a former Army officer who served in the 82nd Airborne Division.

The White House has yet to explain how the military assessed the boats’ cargo and the passengers’ alleged gang affiliation before the strikes.

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has formally declared that the United States is engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels, designating them as unlawful combatants.

This escalation follows U.S. military strikes on suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea, including operations targeting boats allegedly linked to Venezuelan operations.

The declaration was outlined in a memo sent to Congress, justifying the use of force against these groups as terrorist organizations involved in narcotics trafficking, particularly fentanyl distribution.

The move builds on earlier directives from President Trump ordering the Pentagon to target Latin American cartels, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy toward treating drug trafficking as an active armed threat rather than solely a law enforcement issue.

