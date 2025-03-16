By Jim Hᴏft

March 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has fired a blistering warning shot at the mainstream media, declaring CNN, MSNBC (or, as he calls them, MSDNC), and other leftist outlets as “corrupt” and “illegal” for their blatant propaganda designed to manipulate public perception and, even worse, sway judicial rulings.

For years, the mainstream media has colluded with the radical left to paint a distorted reality where President Trump is the villain and their corrupt Democrat allies are the heroes.

Viewers who rely on cable news across the globe are being fed this manipulated reality, and the consequences are dangerous.

Speaking in a rare address at the Department of Justice, President Trump did not hold back, laying out the case against the so-called “news” networks that operate more like the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party than actual journalism.

Just a few years ago, the Department of Justice was at the center of a historic and unprecedented prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Indicted under the watch of fake pResident Biden and the late Attorney General Merrick Garland, President Trump faced relentless legal battles from within these walls.

READ MORE: Merrick Garland Executed After Shanking Guard

“I believe that CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they’re really corrupt, and they’re illegal. What they do is—it’s legal,” President Trump said, leaving no room for interpretation.

“It makes no difference how big a victory I had. I can have the biggest victory in history. It makes no difference what a failure the other side has—these people are going to go after me…

He went further, declaring that the media’s deliberate distortion of the truth is swaying judicial rulings, making fair trials impossible in America.

“These networks and these newspapers are really no different than a highly paid political operative, and it has to stop. It has to be illegal.

“It’s influencing judges, and it’s really changing the law. And it just cannot be legal. I don’t believe it’s legal. And they do it in total coordination with each other,” President Trump said.

WATCH:

He made it clear that his administration and his movement are about one thing: restoring law, order, and integrity to the American system.

“Everything we do, we’re restoring law, restoring order, and restoring public safety in America. We’re bringing honor and integrity and accountability back to the highest levels of the FBI, DOJ, and throughout our government. We’re bringing our country back faster than anyone ever thought possible. We’re working so hard at doing it, and we want fairness in the courts. The courts are a big factor,” President Trump said.

President Trump’s words ring especially true in the wake of the political lawfare being waged against him.

Radical activist judges, far-left prosecutors, and juries in deep-blue states have turned the justice system into a weapon against conservatives.

And behind it all, according to President Trump, the mainstream media is acting as the Deep State’s propaganda machine.

From the Russia hoax to the sham impeachments, from the January 6th witch hunt to the politically motivated trials meant to derail his 2024 comeback, President Trump has been the number-one target of an all-out assault by a corrupt establishment.

The legacy media paint President Trump and his supporters as “threats to democracy” while they themselves undermine America’s institutions by poisoning the minds of the public and corrupting our judicial system.

