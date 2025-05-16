By Revolver

May 17, 2025

President Donald Trump made a calculated, very America First decision to walk away from the failing Houthi campaign.

He cut losses, defied the Pentagon, and even pushed back on Israeli expectations.

The type of ballsy moves past presidents wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole. But don’t be fooled; this wasn’t weakness.

It was strategic strength from a leader who isn’t interested in long, drawn-out failures.

For decades, The Swamp has operated on autopilot when it comes to the Middle East: launch, escalate, and stay the course, no matter the cost or the outcome.

President Trump broke that mold.

When he was faced with a faltering military campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, he didn’t do what every other US President has done – double down or spin the story just to save face – he pulled the plug.

Unlike his predecessors, President Trump didn’t let pride, politics, or pressure from defense contractors and foreign countries dictate what the mission would be.

He looked at the facts: one month in, no air superiority, no end in sight, and a billion dollars already spent.

Instead of sinking more time, possible deaths, and taxpayer money into a losing fight, he chose the off-ramp. Exit stage right…

The New York Times:

Why President Trump Suddenly Declared Victory Over the Houthi Militia

The Pentagon’s only measurable success was how many bombs it dropped. And that wasn’t going to cut it.

President Trump saw it for what it was: a full-blown mess in the making.

Here’s what some key takeaways reveal about what really went down.

And then there’s this memorable “America Last” line from Pedophile Joe Biden:

President Trump did what American leaders are supposed to do: put the interests of the country ahead of politics and foreign agendas.

He saw a bad bet and walked away. That’s not weakness; it’s real leadership.

Not every scuffle is worth dragging out, and it’s perfectly okay to admit that. It’s what leaders should do.

The even bigger takeaway is this: in a town full of swampy warmongers and defense lobbyists, President Trump proved he was willing to cut and bolt when the mission wasn’t serving America.

He defied the Pentagon. He defied pressure from Israel. He chose results over reputation. And as a result, he saved American lives, dollars, and dignity.

While the left calls this “retreat,” the rest of the country calls it restraint and smart thinking.

After all, we bombed the hell out of the Houthis, and that show of force set the stage for a deal. They agreed to stop targeting US ships.

So in just one month, we got what we came for.

President Trump didn’t just walk away, he walked away with a win. A big one.

And that is exact kind of leadership that puts America First.

