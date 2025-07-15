By Baxter Dmitry

July 15, 2025

In a jarring and cryptic Truth Social post on Saturday, President Trump shocked loyal supporters by defending Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department amid their latest Epstein cover-up—and, more alarmingly, urging the MAGA base to “move on” from Jeffrey Epstein altogether.

But it wasn’t the call for unity that caught investigators’ eyes. It was this: President Trump referred to Epstein as “somebody that nobody cares about” and, in a bizarre twist, “the guy who never dies.”

Is President Trump, the man whose base has been demanding justice and transparency over the Epstein files, now deflecting attention?

Or was he dropping a subtle truth bomb that only the sharpest minds would catch?

President Trump calls on MAGA to stop going after Attorney General Pam Bondi over Epstein Files fumble:

Israeli intelligence sources have told reporters that Epstein is alive and well—living under Mossad protection in northern Israel.

WATCH: Israeli Investigators Release Tape Proving Jeffrey Epstein is Alive and Working for Mossad

Now President Trump’s strange comment—“the guy who never dies”—suddenly doesn’t feel like sarcasm. It feels like a breadcrumb.

Even mainstream voices are now tiptoeing toward this possibility.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly recently hinted on her podcast that Epstein is alive and we “might be hearing more from Epstein this year.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico locals near Epstein’s infamous Zorro Ranch claim they’ve seen him—or a man matching his appearance—on or near the property in recent years.

But with the DOJ refusing to release key documents, and now admitting that the much-hyped “client list” may have never existed, it appears the cover-up is deepening, not unraveling.

Tensions erupted this week inside President Trump’s inner circle.

According to CBS News, a heated exchange between FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and AG Pam Bondi broke out during a White House meeting.

Bongino—once a trusted MAGA voice—has gone silent since. Sources say he’s considering resignation.

Was it because of the Epstein fallout? Did Bongino learn something he couldn’t live with?

Remember, back in February, select conservative influencers were invited to the White House and given binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

But the documents were mostly public fluff—nothing earth-shattering.

Bondi later promised a “truckload” of classified files had been obtained. But this week, the DOJ declared that there would be no further disclosures.

Why the sudden about-face?

Divide and Distract?

President Trump’s post was less a rallying cry than a carefully worded redirection.

“Let’s not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein,” he wrote, while praising Bondi’s handling of the case. He made no mention of Bongino.

The post was designed to paper over a serious rift—and to nudge MAGA faithful away from a rabbit hole that’s getting too close to the truth.

And yet, with one throwaway phrase—“the guy who never dies”— President Trump may have let the truth slip.

Was it code? A joke? Or a carefully placed signal that Epstein is still alive, still protected, and still part of the shadowy apparatus that MAGA was once sworn to dismantle?

The MAGA movement must now face a painful possibility: that even the man who once pledged to “drain the swamp” is protecting something—or someone—too dangerous to expose.

As Laura Loomer posted on Friday:

“They think you’ll forget. They think you’ll move on. Don’t.”

Don’t forget the missing minute in the surveillance video.

Don’t forget the sealed documents. Don’t forget the ranch. Don’t forget the victims.

And don’t forget that even President Trump may not be immune from the system he once promised to tear down.

Because if Epstein is the “guy who never dies,” then someone made sure of it.

And they’re still pulling the strings.

