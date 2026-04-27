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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
6h

I LOVE- LOVE- LOVE THIS IDEA!!! NICE!!! lol

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Don Godwin's avatar
Don Godwin
7h

I don’t know about that. Poor libtards are accustomed to crying about ICE. Changing the name will twist their itty bitty brains and they could possibly have massive brain farts and just go into a coma. LOL

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