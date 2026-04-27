By Alex Nitzberg

April 28, 2026

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of renaming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE).

In a Truth Social post, he shared a screenshot of a post on X in which someone had written, “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.”

“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT” Trump wrote on the Truth Social post.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The official White House rapid response X account shared a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of renaming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in a Truth Social post today.

A supporter on X (formerly Twitter) posted a viral suggestion: Rename ICE to NICE (adding “National” at the front) so that media outlets and critics would be forced to refer to “NICE agents” every time they report on the agency.

The goal was framed as a cheeky way to improve the agency’s public image amid ongoing immigration enforcement actions and backlash.

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