July 19, 2025

President Trump on Friday filed a libel lawsuit against Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, and two Wall Street Journal reporters after the Wall Street Journal dropped a Jeffrey Epstein hit piece.

The case was filed in a Miami federal court, according to Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal dropped a ‘hit piece’ on President Trump on Thursday.

According to the hit piece published by The Wall Street Journal, President Trump wrote Jeffrey Epstein a “bawdy” letter for his 50th birthday depicting a naked woman.

President Trump denied that he wrote the letter.

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly prepared a ‘special gift’ and collected letters written by President Trump and other people.

“Maxwell collected letters from Trump and dozens of Epstein’s other associates for a 2003 birthday album, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Pages from the leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. It’s unclear if any of the pages are part of the Trump administration’s recent review,” WSJ reported.

“The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy—like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Later Thursday, President Trump said he is going to sue The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch.

“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said on Thursday night after the hit piece was published.

President Trump announced the lawsuit on his Truth Social.

“BREAKING NEWS: We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS “article” in the useless “rag” that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list. We have proudly held to account ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and 60 Minutes, The Fake Pulitzer Prizes, and many others who deal in, and push, disgusting LIES, and even FRAUD, to the American People. This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media. I hope Rupert and his “friends” are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Donald Trump on Friday (Jul 18) filed a staggering $10 billion lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal, accusing them of defamation over a bombshell report linking him to disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker of underage girls, Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit, lodged Friday in a Miami federal court, names not just Murdoch and his media empire News Corp., but also two WSJ reporters, and claims the story is entirely fabricated, malicious, and timed to inflict maximum political damage.

President Trump's lawsuit categorically denies the letter's existence.

It accuses the Journal of peddling a false story already viewed by hundreds of millions, and insists the timing of the article shows "malicious intent."

As per reports, it states, "Given the timing of the Defendants' article, which shows their malicious intent behind it, the overwhelming financial and reputational harm suffered by President Trump will continue to multiply".

President Trump and Epstein were once seen together at parties in the 1990s and early 2000s, but there has never been evidence publicly linking Trump to Epstein's alleged crimes.

The issue remains radioactive for President Trump, especially among his far-right MAGA base, many of whom believe there's a powerful international elite cabal of pedophiles tied to Epstein's sex trafficking network.

The move came shortly after the Justice Department asked a federal court on Friday to unseal grand jury transcripts in Epstein’s sex trafficking case, as the administration seeks to contain the firestorm that erupted after it announced that it would not be releasing additional files from the case, despite previously pledging to do so.

The controversy has created a major fissure between President Trump and his loyal base, with some of his most vocal supporters slamming the White House for the way it has handled the case, and questioning why President Trump would not want the documents made public.

President Trump had promised to sue The Wall Street Journal almost immediately after the paper put a new spotlight on his well-documented relationship with Epstein by publishing an article that described a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper says bore Trump’s name and was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

