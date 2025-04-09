By Paul McLeary and Jack Detsch

April 9, 2025

President Donald Trump has fired one of the top U.S. military officers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, adding greater uncertainty over America’s role in the nearly eight-decade alliance.

Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the U.S. representative to NATO’s military committee, was relieved of her duties, according to two NATO officials and a diplomat from a NATO country, who were granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. They did not say why.

The ouster of such a prominent U.S. officer at NATO adds more tension to Washington’s increasingly shaky relationship with the alliance.

The administration’s antagonistic rhetoric against longtime NATO allies — including Vice President JD Vance’s criticisms of European cultural issues, President Trump’s continued insistence that the U.S. should own Greenland, and huge tariffs slapped on some of America’s closest trading partners — are part of a widening rift in the transatlantic alliance.

Reuters first reported Chatfield’s firing.

Chatfield came to the attention of conservative media in 2023, soon after taking the role.

Critics labeled her “woke” for comments she made when starting as president of the Naval War College in 2019.

“I want to see members of this team offer each other respect for differences, for diversity, for the dialogue from which ideas and collaboration emerge,” she said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denounced diversity efforts in the military as divisive within the ranks and distracting from the Pentagon’s ability to win wars.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon spokesperson, did not respond to requests for comment.

The firing follows Senate confirmation last week of Matthew Whitaker, the new U.S. ambassador to NATO.

It also comes as defense ministers from across the alliance prepare to gather for a series of meetings on strengthening European defense efforts and planning more military aid for Ukraine.

Chatfield was among about 200 military officer promotions blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R-Ala.) in 2023 over his objection to the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy.

A career helicopter pilot with several overseas deployments, she was the first female president of the Naval War College.

She was promoted to vice admiral and to the NATO job after Tuberville lifted his hold on nominations.

Chatfield had extensive experience with the alliance prior to her latest role.

She held the deputy military representative job in Brussels from 2015 to 2017.

Prior to that, she was a senior military aide at NATO’s military headquarters in Mons, Belgium.

The NATO Military Committee, composed of military chiefs from all 32 members, holds a similar role to the joint chiefs of staff chair.

The group advises allies on military matters and nuclear planning.

She’s not the first high level official the Trump administration has suddenly terminated.

President Trump fired Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown in February without any stated cause.

The Air Force vice chief of staff, Gen. James Slife, and Hegseth’s senior military assistant Air Force Lt. Gen. Jennifer Short were also fired in the February purge.

President Trump last week terminated Gen. Timothy Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, without announcing a reason.

The changes in U.S. military leadership come as Europe and the NATO alliance consider a new coalition in which Washington plays a smaller role.

Hegseth will not attend an in-person meeting at NATO headquarters where more than 50 nations will discuss military aid to Ukraine — although he may attend virtually.

The meeting, known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, had been chaired by the late former Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin until Hegseth handed the reins to Germany and the U.K. this year.

One U.S defense official said there are ongoing discussions over Hegseth’s participation, while two NATO officials said they hoped if he didn’t attend, Whitaker would. Both were granted anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

Instead of heading to the monthly meeting, Hegseth is expected to visit Panama and Army Special Forces troops assigned to Central and South America.

President Trump has repeatedly mentioned “reclaiming” the Panama Canal.

