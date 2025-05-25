Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
2h

I wish this could be broadcast on CNN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Ryan's avatar
Jennifer Ryan
3h

They need to be held responsible for Andrew’s death, amongst other things, such as defrauding the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture