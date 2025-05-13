By James Moules

May 14, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is poised to accept a luxury plane dubbed the "flying palace" as a gift from Qatar's royal family.

This elaborate gift, which was expected to be announced this week, could be the most expensive ever given by a foreign power to the United States.

The $400 million (£300 million) jumbo jet will be available to be used as a new "Air Force One" for much of President Trump's remaining term in office.

After this, it would be transferred Trump presidential library foundation by 2029, according to US media reports.

The gift was expected to be announced this week during the president's visit to Qatar, but President Trump appeared to confirm it on social media.

He posted on Truth Social:

"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane.

"Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!!"

The vast Boeing 747-8 would undergo a refit to ensure it has the unique military specifications needed to carry America's commander-in-chief.

But the Trump administration is expected to face an ethical and legal backlash, with claims it could violate a constitutional ban on gifts from foreign states.

The White House and Justice Department argue it does not breach the rules as the plane is not being gifted to an individual.

"Nothing says 'America First' like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer posted on X.

"It's not just bribery, it's premium foreign influence with extra legroom."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted: "Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws."

It is expected that the Boeing would be transferred first to the Pentagon, before it would be handed to the Trump presidential library foundation "no later than Jan 1, 2029".

The lavish aeroplane boasts a luxurious interior, featuring spacious suites and rooms with ornate interior decoration.

It also features glittering gold-coloured furnishings and hallways that echo President Trump's well-known interior design preferences.

The president is believed to have spent an hour inspecting the plane when it was parked at West Palm Beach International Airport back in February.

The luxury Boeing was once listed for a whopping $400 million, according to the Business Jet Traveler.

During his first stint in office, President Donald Trump had ordered two new Air Force One jumbo jets from Boeing to replace the pair that have been in service since George H. W. Bush's presidency.

But the Boeing contract has faced delays, and reports suggest the new plans would not be ready until after President Trump leaves the Oval Office.

However, the White House claims the Qatari plane will not be "presented or gifted" to President Trump during his visit to the country this week.

Qatar's media spokesman Ali Al-Ansari said the "possible transfer of an aircraft" for temporary use as Air Force One was "currently under consideration".

"But the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made," they added.

President Trump's trip to Qatar comes as part of one of the first major foreign visits of his second presidency.

He will also visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week.

It comes as Trump's family business, now largely run by his sons, has growing interests in the Middle East.

