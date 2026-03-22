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Devi's avatar
Devi
8h

It is not going to work. All this bluster and bullying, lies and deceit, killing of innocents and the attack on Iranian peace negotiators. We are being gaslit and it appears to me that the US (and all the Five Eye countries) are being dismantled. This was all forecast at the beginning of Covid. Our First Amendment rights are being threatened. When the words “Christ is King” are deemed anti-Semitic speech per Ted Cruz, I think we are moving toward fascism. Look at what happened in Queensland after the Sydney Australia false flag Bondi Beach shooting incident? Folks being arrested for free speech. From the “River to the Sea” is deemed antisemitic . Folks better start to use some critical thinking skills and use their Real-Eyes and take our country back.

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Craig's avatar
Craig
8h

Your posts are contradictory from one to the other.

Declares victory

Almost controlled

When you flip flop your credibility gets questioned

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