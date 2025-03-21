By Annabel Bate

March 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump has given Iran a chilling two-month deadline to fall into line and strike up a new nuclear agreement - or face the consequences.

The Republican has also warned Tehran to immediately cease its support for the Houthi rebels - Iran's major proxy terror group - in Yemen.

In a chilling letter delivered to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on March 7, Trump suggested direct negotiations of a fresh nuclear agreement between the two counties.

But he also made a chilling warning of the consequences if Iran were to reject the offer and continues to advance its nuclear programme dubbed Axios, reports claim.

The same day the letter was sent, Trump admitted to Fox Business that the US was "down to the final moments" with Iran, adding that there would be "interesting days ahead" having "written them a letter".

He added that if a deal wasn't made, Iran would have to face the US "militarily".

According to US officials and sources, the letter was "tough," and was delivered by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff directly to the UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed.

His representative Anwar Gargash then passed it on to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Various US allies, including Israel, were briefed on the chilling contents of the letter before it was delivered, a US official revealed.

It comes after the bombshell phone call between Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, where the leaders agreed Iran shouldn't be allowed to acquire weapons that would allow it to destroy Israel.

Within the nearly two hour call the pair shared, they "spoke broadly about the Middle East" in order to "prevent future conflicts," according to the US readout.

It added: "They further discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application.

"The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel."

Khamenei reportedly initially brushed off Trump's letter as "a deception" to attempt to make Iran seem unwilling to negotiate.

But the country's UN mission later said that it didn't look to dismiss discussions on "potential militarisation" of its nuke plans, but also rejected talks that looked to dismantle its "peaceful nuclear programme".

Meanwhile, Trump turned screws on Iran separately via Truth Social regarding its support for Houthi rebels, writing that "Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY."

Suggesting that without Iran backing the terror group would be defeated rapidly, the Republican added: "Let the Houthis fight it out themselves.

"Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse - it's not even a fair fight, and never will be.

"They will be completely annihilated!"

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also said that Iran has to "hand over and give up" all elements of its Axios nuclear programme or chillingly face "a whole series of other consequences".

Iran's foreign ministry said that the letter is still being looked at and a response is being drafted.

On Monday, Trump threatened to hold Iran accountable for "every shot" the Houthis fire in the future - just hours after a US warship was attacked in the Red Sea.

The Houthi rebels - Iran's major proxy terror group - claimed to have twice attacked the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships within 24 hours.

The terror group has also announced a ban on all US vessels from passing the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, southern Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden.

In an empty threat, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said his militants would target US military ships in the Red Sea as long as the US continued its attacks on Yemen.

In response, Trump today said that he will hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks by Houthi rebels.

He wrote in a post on the Trust Social: "Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences.

Trump even appeared to threaten strikes on Iran, saying the regime has long played "the innocent victim".

The president blasted: "Any further attack or retaliation by the Houthis will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.

"Iran has played 'the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control."

