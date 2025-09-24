By Sayan Bose

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump went scorched earth on the “failing” United Nations during his fiery speech to the world leaders in New York.

His full throttle, assault of a speech left the assembly members gobsmacked as he warned world leaders ‘’your countries are going to hell’‘.

The US president returned to the 80th UN General Assembly for the first time in five years - and shocked everyone with his fiery words.

President Trump touted America’s role in bringing peace to seven conflicts since taking over the White House.

He touched on one of his favourite topics in politics - immigration, telling assembly members it’s time to end the ‘’failed experiment of open borders”.

He said: “It’s uncontrolled, your countries are being ruined.

While criticizing immigration in Europe, President Trump took a dig at Sadiq Khan, calling him a “terrible mayor”.

He asserted that London was heading towards “Sharia law”, which is Islam’s legal system.

He said: “And I have to say, I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been so changed, so changed.

“Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you’re in a different country. You can’t do that.”

The jaw-dropping summit saw him calling global warming as an illegitimate idea, slamming climate change as the ’‘greatest con job ever perpetrated in the world.”

He told the gathered leaders: “No more global warming, no more global cooling.

“Get away from the green scam or your countries will fail.”

He complained about renewable energy, calling it useless and warning that it was leading Europe to the “brink of destruction”.

He said there was “tremendous oil” in the North Sea and that the UK should use more of, adding he told Sir Keir Starmer about this “three days in a row”.

Meanwhile, President Trump slammed the UN for “not helping me stop the conflicts”.

He said, “It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them.

“And, sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them.”

The president joked about the “two things” the UN gave him instead: a broken escalator and a faulty teleprompter.

He said: “I never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalising the deal.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up, stopped right in the middle.

“And then the teleprompter didn’t work, these are the two things I got from the United Nations.”

President Trump warned in his fiery speech about the nuclear threat the world faces and said “there is no more serious danger to our planet today”.

He asked NATO’s European members to stop buying Russian oil and prevent funding Russia’s war machine against Ukraine.

President Trump had been welcomed to the podium with a huge round of applause.

The president opened by saying six years have passed since his last address at the UN.

“Since that day, the guns of war have shattered the peace I forged on two continents, an era of calm and stability gave way to one of the greatest crises of our time,” he said.

President Trump went on to hail progress since his return to the White House, saying the US is the “hottest country anywhere in the world”.

He mentioned the seven wars he claims to have ended during his second term so far, adding that people told him these conflicts were “unendable”.

These include wars between Cambodia and Thailand; Kosovo and Serbia; Congo and Rwanda; Pakistan and India; Israel and Iran; Egypt and Ethiopia; and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The president, who is said to be in a “campaign mode” to win the Nobel Prize for Peace, said that “everyone” says he should get it.

He said: “Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements, but for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with their mothers and fathers, because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and unglorious wars.

“What I care about is not winning prizes as much as saving lives.”

Several world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have backed nominating President Trump for the peace prize.

Hun Manet, the prime minister of Cambodia, nominated President Trump after a deal was struck for a ceasefire following the clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border.

Netanyahu handed over a letter to President Trump - a moment that the president described as very meaningful.

Pakistan’s government also championed a move to nominate President Trump, praising the leadership he showed in striking a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Leaders in Rwanda and Gabon have also endorsed President Trump.

Olivier Nduhungirehe, the Rwandan foreign minister, credited Trump for how he helped end the 30-year conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reports in the Norwegian press have claimed President Trump cold-called the country’s finance minister to discuss the peace prize.

“Out of the blue, while the finance minister was walking down the street in Oslo, President Donald Trump called, he wanted the Nobel prize - and to discuss tariffs,” an excerpt in Dagens Næringsliv said.

If President Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize, he would join a small club of ex-presidents who have achieved the feat.

Don is also expected to meet several world leaders on the sidelines of the UN summit.

He will also meet Ukrainian leader President Zelensky, who is expected to call for the US president to impose blistering sanctions on Russia.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2025, marking the organization’s 80th anniversary.

In his address, which lasted nearly an hour, he lambasted the UN as a “failing” institution, aired grievances against global bodies, and touched on issues like immigration, nuclear weapons, and what he claimed was a push toward sharia law in London.

President Trump described the UN as ineffective and questioned its relevance amid ongoing global conflicts, such as those in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine.

He claimed the organization had done little to resolve crises, stating, “Your countries are going to hell.” He also rebuked the UN for assisting asylum seekers and dismissed it as part of broader “global institutions” that have failed.

A significant portion of the speech focused on immigration, which Trump portrayed as an “invasion” destroying nations, particularly in Europe.

He called immigration and green energy a “double-tailed monster” eroding Europe’s strength and emphasized the need for strong borders, claiming the U.S. had reduced illegal crossings to zero under his leadership.

He criticized European allies for their handling of migration, tying it to broader complaints about renewable energy and windmills.

President Trump singled out London and its mayor, Sadiq Khan, claiming the city has “been changed” under Khan’s leadership and that “now they want to go to sharia law.”

The speech also included shifts on other topics, such as suggesting Ukraine might need to reclaim territory from Russia rather than cede it, marking a potential policy pivot.

