By Bethan Moss | Georgie English

April 9, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has hailed a “big day for world peace” after agreeing to a ten-point ceasefire plan to stop the war in the Middle East.

The US president had vowed to unleash a “civilisation-ending blitz” on Iran if the regime refused terms to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President announced a two-week ceasefire in Iran, just hours before his deadline. ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Smoke rises from the site of a US-Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran on April 7. AFP

Human chains were formed along bridges in Iran as the deadline loomed. Fars News Agency

A jubilant President Trump said overnight: “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”

He said the US had received a “workable” ten-point plan from Iran – which had been brokered with the help of Pakistan – including a two-week ceasefire.

President Trump said the terms laid out were enough to facilitate a truce with peace talks over a permanent ceasefire set to get underway this week.

A big part of the deal is centered around the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump said the US will help to reopen the Strait immediately and monitor the traffic which has built up ever since Iran closed off the vital waterway.

Tehran will remain in control of the Strait and be able to charge other nations to use it as they have been doing since the war started.

Iran is reportedly charging foreign vessels a toll of at least $1-a-barrel if they wish to pass through the 21-mile route.

Fees must reportedly be paid in Chinese currency or in crypto to the IRGC with the average cost for a single international oil tanker reaching $2million (£1.5m).

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responded to the truce this morning by saying: “Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

Starmer is travelling to the Gulf today to meet leaders in the region to “discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire”.

The peace declaration came just 90 minutes before President Trump’s final deadline to Tehran passed on Tuesday, where he vowed to obliterate the Arab nation.

TICKING BOMB

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Iran has also agreed not to build nuclear weapons – the main reason why the US started the conflict over a month ago, the plan lays out.

But the regime will still be able to enrich uranium, which is used to create nuclear power, according to Iranian media familiar with the plan.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse, President Trump quelled fears over Iran rebuilding its nuclear stockpiles as he said the uranium will be “perfectly taken care of”.

President Trump said the two-week ceasefire will help give Iran and the US time to finalize a proper deal which is set to differ slightly from the ten-point plan.

President Trump has since warned Washington won’t leave the Middle East completely with the threat of Iran’s terror regime still existing.

He warned his military would he “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that peace is secured.

“This could be the Golden Age of the Middle East,” President Trump added.

Iran‘s Supreme National Security Council also confirmed the fortnight-long ceasefire agreement and said “safe passage” would be possible through Hormuz during the pause.

A spokesperson said: “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operation.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with the due consideration of technical limitations.”

Only hours earlier, the US launched an attack on the key Kharg Island, which processes 90 per cent of the rogue state’s crude.

President Trump ‘totally obliterates’ military targets on Iran’s vital oil export hub, Kharg Island, where 90% of Iran’s oil is stored and shipped from.

President Trump had warned he was preparing to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” and would focus his assaults on power plants and bridges.

Iranians take part in a demonstration following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire.: EPA

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above Israel moments after Trump said he had agreed to postpone striking Iran. AFP

A brutal bombing campaign was ultimately avoided with US forces not attacking Iran since the ceasefire pausing the five-week-long war came into effect, Axios reports.

Yet the UAE and Israel said they are continuing to detect missiles fired from Iran.

The first round of peace talks following the ceasefire will be held in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Friday.

President Trump said it was “an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution”.

A senior White House official told CNN that Israel is also part of the two-week ceasefire deal and has agreed to stop bombing while negotiations continue.

Day 39 of Middle East conflict — US, Israel, Iran agree to ceasefire before President Trump’s deadline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since confirmed this.

He said that Israel supports President Trump’s decision to halt his attacks on Iran but made it clear it won’t stop attacking Lebanon.

Israel has been fighting a two-pronged war in the Middle East in recent weeks against Iran but also its proxy in Hezbollah.

Netanyahu has vowed to eliminate the terror group from Lebanon in order to restore peace in the nation.

After the temporary ceasefire was agreed, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Pakistan for its part in securing it.

He wrote that the security council had agreed to the two-week pause “considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations”.

He added the plan demanded the withdrawal of US forces from all regional bases, compensation to Iran and the lifting of sanctions.

READ MORE:

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President Trump Threatens Four-Hour Obliteration of Iran Tomorrow Night with Every Bridge and Power Plant Destroyed

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President Trump Pledges to Send Iran Back to the ‘Stone Ages’ in Days as He Promises Americans Conflict Will be Over ‘Very Shortly’

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran late Tuesday (U.S. time), just hours before his self-imposed deadline for potential massive U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

He described it as “a big day for World Peace!” on Truth Social, adding that “Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”

President Trump said the U.S. would help manage “traffic buildup” in the Strait of Hormuz, with “lots of positive action,” “big money” to be made, and Iran able to begin reconstruction.

Both sides are claiming victory: President Trump is framing it as averting catastrophe and opening the door to a “Golden Age of the Middle East.”

Iran is hailing it as a win after resisting U.S. pressure. Oil prices have already dropped sharply on the news.

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