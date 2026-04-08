By Medeea Greere

April 9, 2026

President Trump has unveiled the most aggressive plan in U.S. history to destroy the Deep State — restoring firing power, declassifying secrets, and relocating 100,000 federal jobs out of D.C.

This isn’t reform. This is a full-blown demolition.

THIS ISN’T REFORM. THIS IS A STRIKE PLAN.

President Donald J. Trump detonated the most strategic and aggressive political plan ever unleashed on the permanent Washington machine.

This is not about trimming fat.

This is a complete dismantling of the Deep State infrastructure — judicial, bureaucratic, intelligence, and legislative.

President Trump’s message is surgical and final:

“The surveillance state ran wild. The people were cut out of their own government. And I will end it.”

No more talk. No more warnings.

This is a battle plan — and it has only one goal: full operational takedown.

EXECUTIVE POWER RESTORED TO THE COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF

President Trump begins with an immediate pledge:

“I will reissue my 2020 Executive Order restoring presidential authority to remove rogue bureaucrats — and I will wield that power aggressively.”

For too long, unelected career operatives have been shielded by regulations, unions, and political alliances that make them untouchable, even when corrupt.

President Trump will restore the President’s power to purge them — and he’ll use it.

THE INTELLIGENCE PURGE BEGINS

“We will clean out all the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus — and there are plenty of them.”

President Trump is no longer asking.

He’s promising an overhaul of every federal agency that was weaponized against the people: FBI - CIA - NSA - DHS - ODNI

No more targeting Christians. No more persecuting conservatives. No more political surveillance.

FISA COURT ON NOTICE

“The FISA court is so corrupt that judges do nothing even when they are lied to.”

President Trump will completely reform the FISA court, which was used to authorize illegal spying on Americans — including President Trump’s own campaign.

Judges knowingly signed off on false applications. That era ends now.

THE TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION COMMISSION

“We will expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have torn this country apart.”

President Trump will create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission with one job:

Declassify and release everything.

That includes:

Deep State spying records

Censorship collusion files

Covert political operations

Intelligence deceptions

Everything the American people were never supposed to see — they will see.

HUNTING THE LEAKERS

“We will launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to subvert our democracy.”

Leakers inside the intelligence community and federal agencies have deliberately shaped public narratives, using media collaborators to plant lies.

President Trump promises criminal charges wherever possible.

This will end the “anonymous source” culture that has infected journalism and justice.

INDEPENDENT INSPECTORS GENERAL

“We will make every Inspector General’s Office truly independent — and physically separated from the agencies they oversee.”

Today’s IGs are little more than internal cover-up artists.

Under President Trump, they become external watchdogs with real teeth — and no loyalty to the Deep State departments they monitor.

24/7 INTELLIGENCE AGENCY AUDITS

“We will establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies.”

President Trump demands:

No more illegal spying on American citizens

No more disinformation campaigns

No more election interference

No more secret ops on domestic soil

“They spied on my campaign. They won’t spy on the people ever again.”

EVACUATING THE SWAMP

“We will move up to 100,000 government positions out of Washington, immediately.”

President Trump pledges to expand his federal decentralization program.

Just like he moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, he will now:

Relocate entire agencies to states run by patriots

Sever federal employment from the D.C. power grid

Restore federal power to the heartland

ENDING THE REVOLVING DOOR

“I will work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they regulate.”

The revolving door between Big Pharma, Big Tech and federal regulators will be slammed shut.

No more:

FDA directors joining Pfizer

CDC heads joining Moderna

SEC lawyers joining Wall Street banks

President Trump will terminate the corporate capture of the U.S. government.

THE FINAL STRIKE: TERM LIMITS

“I will push a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.”

Career politicians have built empires of control, protected by media, donors, and lobbyists.

President Trump says: Enough.

He will end their reign with constitutional firepower.

THE PEOPLE WILL TAKE BACK THEIR GOVERNMENT

This is not a policy paper.

This is not a campaign promise.

This is a war map. A strike plan. A battlefield doctrine.

President Trump is ready to shatter the Deep State at every level — from nameless bureaucrats to power-drunk legislators, to corrupted intelligence operatives.

And he’s doing it not for politics, but for one reason:

“To restore a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

READ MORE:

Deep Staters worry they’ll be sent packing under President Trump’s plan

President Trump Cryptically Reveals Ongoing Deep State Purge at Campaign Event, says White Hat Source

The Deep State has tried every legal avenue, and now illegal, to keep President Donald Trump out of the White House

EXCLUSIVE: The 4-Point Game Plan for a Conservative President to Dismantle the Deep State That Undermined Trump

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s Agenda47 policy video outlined his plan to “dismantle the deep state and return power to the American people,” stating: “I will shatter the Deep State, and restore government that is controlled by the People.”

The “Deep State” refers to a real, entrenched federal bureaucracy—hundreds of thousands of career civil servants in agencies like the FBI, DOJ, EPA, and intelligence community—who wield enormous regulatory and enforcement power with limited direct accountability to elected officials.

Data shows the executive branch has ballooned in size and regulatory output over decades; presidents from both parties have complained about slow-walking, leaks, and resistance.

President Trump’s approach (Schedule F, mass relocations, merit-based hiring reforms) aims to restore Article II presidential authority.

Critics argue it risks turning the civil service into a politicized patronage system, replacing expertise with loyalty tests, eroding institutional independence, and enabling retaliation against dissenters.

Implementation has sparked reports of panic among federal workers, résumé polishing, and legal challenges over due process and First Amendment concerns.

As of early 2026, the Trump administration has moved forward on pieces of this—reinstating Schedule F elements, agency relocations, and targeted personnel changes—while facing pushback from unions, courts, and Congress.

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