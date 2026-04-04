By Ethan White

April 5, 2026

President Trump just laid out the exact timeline that finishes the Iran war.

In his prime-time address on April 1, 2026, he stated that U.S. forces will hit remaining targets extremely hard over the next two to three weeks and complete all core strategic objectives shortly after that.

The war that began with Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026, reaches its end phase by mid-April at the latest.

Iranian missile production sites destroyed. Its navy lies at the bottom of the sea. Air defenses are gone.

Key regime figures, including the former supreme leader, have been eliminated.

The regime no longer holds the tools to build a nuclear weapon or fund global terror networks that target Americans.

Deciphering the Globalist Agenda

This timeline connects directly to the machinery the global elites built for decades.

From the moment President Trump took office again in January 2025, the same networks that protected Iranian assets under the previous criminal Biden administration went into overdrive.

European handlers and certain Gulf actors funneled quiet support to keep Iranian proxies alive.

Back-channel talks pushed for deals that would have left underground nuclear sites intact and IRGC command structures operational.

President Trump saw every move. He rejected the scripted negotiations designed to drag the conflict into another endless cycle that enriches defense contractors and weakens American energy independence.

Every phase ties back to the same goal: neutralize the nuclear threat and cut the funding pipelines to Hezbollah, Houthis, and other proxies that attacked U.S. bases and shipping lanes.

Money Trails and Bureaucratic Resistance

Hidden links surface when you track the money and the players.

Global finance channels continued moving funds to Iranian accounts even after sanctions tightened. Certain European intelligence services leaked operational details to slow U.S. momentum and protect shared assets from the old JCPOA era.

Inside the U.S. bureaucracy, holdovers from prior administrations resisted full commitment to rapid victory. President Trump replaced key positions with loyal operators who executed without hesitation.

The result shows in the battlefield reality: Iranian command and control has fragmented. Proxy networks run low on cash and coordination.

The Strait of Hormuz, once choked by Iranian tolls paid in Chinese yuan, moves back under secure arrangements that benefit American consumers through stable energy prices.

The “America First” Outcome

This operation delivers concrete wins for every American citizen.

Troops complete the mission and return home without another decade-long occupation. Energy costs drop as shipping lanes stabilize.

The American taxpayer stops subsidizing endless Middle East entanglements that the Deep State used to expand its control.

President Trump’s America First approach dismantled the Iranian threat on a compressed schedule that previous weak leadership allowed to fester since the flawed nuclear deal years.

No nation-building. No open-ended commitments. Pure execution of defined objectives that restore U.S. deterrence and sovereignty.

Final Targets and Strategic Objectives

New angles emerge from the suppressed data that drove decisions.

Intelligence confirmed Iranian nuclear sites sat far closer to weaponization than public admissions ever revealed. Assets inside the regime verified cash flows to terror groups that directly threatened U.S. personnel.

President Trump acted on the information that the global elites tried to bury.

He authorized precision strikes that eliminated capabilities the old guard pretended could be managed through talk.

The two-to-three-week final push targets any lingering missile sites, command nodes, and energy infrastructure still feeding the regime’s war machine.

Whether a formal surrender document appears or not does not matter. Military facts on the ground dictate the outcome.

The global elites lose their prized proxy in this fight.

Iran served as the pressure valve against American dominance in the region and a counterweight to real energy independence. Its collapse disrupts the larger architecture they built to manage global chaos for profit and power.

President Trump’s timeline exposes that machinery in real time.

Operations wrap up with American strength intact. The bureaucracy that profited from perpetual conflict watches another pillar crumble.

U.S. forces maintain superiority, finish the remaining targets, and reposition for deterrence without boots on Iranian soil.

President Trump has delivered the timeline that ends the Iran war on American terms. Core objectives near completion. The next two to three weeks bring the final decisive blows.

American sovereignty stands stronger, the citizen protected, and the Deep State’s endless war agenda dealt another permanent defeat.

READ MORE:

President Trump Pledges to Send Iran Back to the ‘Stone Ages’ in Days as He Promises Americans Conflict Will be Over ‘Very Shortly’

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump told reporters at the White House that the U.S. “could end its military campaign against Iran within two to three weeks.”

In his April 1 prime-time address to the nation, President Trump stated that core U.S. objectives—degrading Iran’s missile program, navy, air force, proxies, and nuclear-related sites—are “nearing completion.”

He described Iran’s navy as “absolutely destroyed,” its air force “in ruins,” missile capabilities “dramatically curtailed,” and much of the defense infrastructure “blown to pieces.”

He pledged that U.S. forces would “hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks” to “finish the job” and “bring them back to the Stone Ages,” while noting no deal with Tehran is required for the U.S. to wind down.

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