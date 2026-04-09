By Ethan White

April 10, 2026

President Trump is rebuilding Alcatraz as a maximum-security federal prison that surpasses Guantanamo Bay in every operational aspect.

The $152 million first-year funding request in the 2027 budget launches the project to create a state-of-the-art secure facility on the island.

This Alcatraz will house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders, including the worst criminal illegal aliens and domestic predators who have terrorized citizens for years.

President Trump directed the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security in May 2025 to enlarge and rebuild the site into a fortress that delivers permanent detention without the weaknesses that plagued previous systems.

Military Tribunals and Advanced Capabilities

Alcatraz receives every capability Guantanamo Bay possesses, plus major upgrades that make it superior.

Military tribunals operate inside dedicated secure rooms built from the ground up during the reconstruction.

These tribunal chambers feature advanced soundproofing, real-time video recording, classified briefing suites, and direct links to military intelligence centers.

Judges and prosecutors handle cases involving national security threats, terrorism-related crimes by illegal entrants, and high-level gang leadership from MS-13 and other imported networks.

Tribunals process detainees faster and with tighter security than anything at Guantanamo, where logistical delays and activist interference slowed operations.

Alcatraz tribunals run under executive authority with minimal external access, ensuring swift justice for enemies of American citizens.

Interrogation and Intelligence Extraction

The facility includes expanded interrogation blocks modeled on Guantanamo but engineered for higher volume and better control.

Sound-isolated rooms come equipped with the latest surveillance technology, biometric monitoring, and hardened walls that prevent any communication leaks.

Intelligence teams from the FBI and Homeland Security conduct sessions here without the jurisdictional fights that hampered Guantanamo.

Detainees face immediate processing upon arrival by secure boat transport. No mainland leaks occur. No lawyer caravans disrupt operations.

This setup extracts critical information on criminal networks, drug routes, and terror cells operating inside U.S. borders.

High-Security Infrastructure and Isolation

High-security cell blocks exceed Guantanamo standards.

Single-occupancy cells feature reinforced concrete, electronic locking systems, and constant camera coverage with AI motion detection.

Inmates classified as maximum threat level receive a 23-hour lockdown with limited movement under armed escort.

The island’s natural cold waters and powerful currents provide a physical barrier stronger than Guantanamo’s fences and watchtowers.

Escape attempts end in failure before they begin.

Medical facilities on site rival military hospitals, delivering care that prevents lawsuits while maintaining strict isolation protocols.

Violent offenders stay separated from each other and from the outside world through:

Monitored communication systems that block all unauthorized contact

Administrative segregation units

Special housing blocks for repeat cop killers, child predators, and fentanyl kingpins

The rebuilt Alcatraz includes dedicated intelligence fusion centers where data from border encounters, urban crime databases, and foreign threats converges in real time.

This gives operators an edge Guantanamo never fully achieved due to its offshore location and international scrutiny.

Alcatraz sits inside U.S. territory yet remains isolated enough to operate with full operational secrecy.

Purging the Global Corrupt and Deep State

The primary mission of the new Alcatraz expands to include the immediate detention and prosecution of global elites, corrupt politicians, and Deep State operatives who have orchestrated the destruction of the world.

These individuals have operated with perceived immunity for decades while dismantling national sovereignty and exploiting the public.

President Trump’s directive ensures that the facility serves as the final destination for those who have weaponized government agencies against the people.

The military tribunals inside Alcatraz are specifically designed to handle the complex treason and corruption cases involving these high-level actors.

These elites face a system that removes the protections of the corrupt courts they once controlled. Their assets are seized, their networks are dismantled, and their physical presence is removed from society.

This facility ends the era of elite lawlessness.

Every corrupt official and shadowy operative involved in the globalist agenda faces the reality of permanent isolation on the island.

Integration with the National Security Network

President Trump’s plan integrates Alcatraz directly with the expanded Guantanamo network.

Foreign criminal aliens processed at Guantanamo move to Alcatraz for long-term domestic detention when needed. Domestic threats fill the bulk of the new capacity.

The $152 million funds initial structural reinforcements, seismic upgrades, and security system installations.

Total project costs reach into the billions, but every dollar secures American streets by removing predators permanently.

Feasibility studies completed in 2025 confirmed the site supports full modern operations. Construction creates union jobs while converting a former tourist trap into a working instrument of law and order.

Overriding Opposition and Ending “Catch-and-Release”

Deep State resistance from California officials and bureaucratic holdovers collapses under direct White House pressure.

They wanted the island as a harmless photo backdrop while gangs and illegal offenders destroyed San Francisco neighborhoods.

President Trump overrides that failure. The new Alcatraz ends catch-and-release policies.

It ends sanctuary city shielding. It ends the revolving door that released violent criminals back into communities.

Military tribunal rooms process cases with military precision.

Interrogation blocks deliver results. Cell blocks enforce total isolation. Security perimeters make escape a fantasy.

The Domestic Anchor of Sovereignty

This Alcatraz stands as the domestic anchor of President Trump’s sovereignty restoration. It pairs natural isolation with cutting-edge technology that Guantanamo lacked in its early years.

Detainees arrive, face tribunals when required, and serve unbreakable sentences.

No activist judges empty the cells. No media tours soften the message.

The facility sends one clear signal to every ruthless offender, illegal invader, and corrupt elite: American justice now means permanent removal from society.

The rebuild delivers a prison that protects citizens first, deters crime at the source, and executes the America First mandate without compromise.

President Trump’s Alcatraz rebuild with full Guantanamo-plus capabilities finalizes the steel framework of restored American law and order against invasion, domestic savagery, and the treason of the global elite.

READ MORE:

OPERATION FINAL JUDGMENT LAUNCHED: U.S. MILITARY ARRESTS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF TRAITORS NATIONWIDE—AIR FORCE C-17s AIRLIFT THEM STRAIGHT TO GITMO FOR MILITARY TRIBUNALS!

President Trump and White Hats Consider Building Prison for Deep Staters in Greenland

U.S. Military to hold “Military Tribunals” in Tierra del Fuego

President Trump Cryptically Reveals Ongoing Deep State Purge at Campaign Event, says White Hat Source

GITMO Suspends Tribunals Amid Security Concerns; Massive Mobilization Sends Detainees to Guam

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has directed the rebuilding of Alcatraz as a maximum-security federal prison—and the White House just put real money behind it.

President Trump is directing the Bureau of Prisons, DOJ, FBI, and Homeland Security to “reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ” specifically “to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

The White House’s fiscal 2027 budget request includes $152 million as the first-year funding to begin turning the former island prison (closed since 1963 and now a National Park Service tourist site) into a “state-of-the-art secure prison facility.”

Alcatraz (aka “The Rock”) sits in San Francisco Bay, naturally isolated—no bridges, everything has to come by boat. That isolation is exactly why President Trump and supporters see it as ideal for the worst offenders (violent criminals, repeat federal threats, etc.).

President Trump & White Hats Consider Building Prison for Deep Staters in Greenland- would become the largest of 5 internment camps, which include GITMO, Guam’s Camp Blaz, Tiera del Fuego & Diego Garcia.

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