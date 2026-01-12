By Cullen Linebarger

January 13, 2026

Is Cuba next on the list of Marxist nations about to learn the hard way if they cross President Trump?

On Sunday morning, President Trump announced on Truth Social that the USA had cut off all oil and money to Cuba. This action follows the capture of Venezuelan tyrant Nicholas Maduro earlier this month after he taunted President Trump.

In his message, President Trump noted that Cuba had been dependent on Venezuelan oil for years to survive, and that several Cubans died during the U.S. invasion of Venezuela.

Then he sent a warning that should send chills down the spines of the Marxists running the island country.

Here is President Trump’s full message to Cuba’s tyrants:

President Trump then raised a few eyebrows by backing a certain man with Cuban ancestry to run the country in the future: Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.

“Sounds good to me!” President Trump replied to a user who suggested Rubio.

Is President Trump serious or simply trolling? While Rubio has performed incredibly in every aspect of his duties, there’s only so much one person can handle.

Given that Rubio is the son of refugees who fled the evil Cuban dictatorship, he might welcome such a position anyway.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA—ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” President Trump said.

As Jacob Burg reports for The Epoch Times, assessments by the U.S. Intelligence Community paint a grim picture inside the communist nation, with Cuba’s tourism and agriculture industries significantly affected by routine blackouts, trade sanctions, and a host of other problems.

The island’s tourism industry has seen a decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, and its economy has retracted alongside Venezuela’s over the past decade.

U.S. embargos have also added to Cuba’s domestic concerns.

Between January 2025 and November 2025, Caracas sent an average of 27,000 barrels per day to Cuba, accounting for roughly 50 percent of the island’s oil deficit, or a quarter of Cuba’s total energy demand, according to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s shipping data and reports.

Cuba also receives oil shipments from Russia, which will likely become one of the island’s sole remaining suppliers if Washington’s oil embargo continues.

Mexico has also supplied Cuba with oil, although Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Jan. 7 that recent oil exports to the island are not higher than what they have been historically.

Pressure on Cuba increased after the United States seized two additional Venezuelan-linked oil tankers on Jan. 7.

President Trump recently told reporters on Air Force One that he thinks that “Cuba looks like it is ready to fall.”

“I don’t know if they’re going to hold out, but Cuba now has no income,” he said. “They got all their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil.”

Richard Feinberg, a professor emeritus at the University of California–San Diego, who has served in several high-ranking U.S. national security roles, told Reuters that Cuba’s economic conditions are “certainly very bad.”

“When a population is really hungry, what it does is, your day-to-day is just about survival. You don’t think about politics, all you think about is putting bread on the table for your family,” Feinberg said. “On the other hand, people can become so desperate that they lose their fear, and they take to the streets.”

