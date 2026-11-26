By Georgia Gilholy

November 26, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that he may delay any new large-scale strikes on Iran until next year, but Israel’s spy chief has urged the U.S. to strike in alliance with Israel.

Israel has warned that Iran is taking advantage of the pause to strengthen its military infrastructure.

However, international atomic inspectors have been barred from entering nuclear sites in Iran that were bombed last year.

President Trump: ‘We’ve Got Time’

“We’ve got time,” President Trump told Reuters as he flew back to the U.S. from China on November 19.

In a separate interview with Axios, President Trump said, “I am not rushing into any decision,” and added, “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”

On November 9, President Trump told a White House press conference that he was delaying action after meeting the prime minister of Qatar.

He told reporters he believed the war “militarily is effectively over.”

Qatar has been facilitating indirect talks between Washington and Tehran.

On November 18, a White House official told Reuters that President Trump sees the economic pressure as so devastating that “major combat operations” are currently unnecessary for the U.S.

The Senate rejected a House-passed resolution requiring President Trump to end U.S. hostilities with Iran or obtain congressional approval to continue.

The measure failed 51-48 on November 19, in the first Senate vote on the issue since Democrats won control of both chambers in the midterm elections.

Republicans retain control of the current Congress until January.

Israel Urges Joint Strike

During his visit to Washington last week, Mossad Director Roman Gofman briefed U.S. officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, on Israeli intelligence concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

Axios separately reported that Israeli officials had raised allegations concerning chemical-weapons development.

Gofman had also urged renewed strikes, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the talks.

According to an analysis published by Ynet on November 20, Iran has been relocating some nuclear and missile production infrastructure to more secure facilities.

The extent of Iran’s nuclear rebuilding remains difficult to establish because inspectors lack access.

U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper met Gofman and Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir in Tel Aviv on November 18.

In a separate discussion, Cooper and Zamir discussed “regional developments and shared security challenges” with commanders, the Israeli military said.

Inspectors Still Banned from Iranian Sites

Three nuclear sites in Iran were severely damaged or destroyed in U.S. and Israeli attacks in June 2025.

However, it is currently uncertain where Iran’s previously verified stockpiles of highly enriched uranium can be found.

During the most recently reported quarter, inspectors have only been able to enter the undamaged Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told a meeting of the agency’s board in Vienna this week.

However, Iran has been accused of stonewalling by the U.S., Britain, France and Germany.

The nations expressed “increasing concern” in line with Grossi’s findings, particularly about the lack of access to a fourth declared enrichment site.

They quoted Grossi as saying the inability to confirm nuclear material was “a matter of serious proliferation concern.”

Iran’s mission in Vienna cited security concerns and objective difficulties caused by the attacks.

However, Ambassador Reza Najafi said in a statement to the board on November 18 that Tehran would “definitively reconsider the quality of access and the conditions applicable in each individual case.”

Iran’s mission stated that inspections could begin again once the threat of further attacks had been permanently removed.

Gulf Nations Skittish About Further Strikes

Although the U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April, the arrangement subsequently deteriorated, and fighting has continued intermittently.

On November 18, Iran attacked a base used by U.S. forces in Kuwait and carried out multiple attacks on Bahrain, following the U.S. strike on Qeshm Island on November 17.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry called the repeated attacks “criminal,” while Saudi Arabia has issued strong criticism of the attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

To prevent a larger conflict, Gulf states, along with Pakistan and Turkey, have increased engagement with U.S. officials, four officials in the region told the AP.

Separately, a source involved in diplomatic efforts told Reuters on November 18 that Gulf leaders had urged President Trump not to attack Iran, fearing retaliation against their countries.

READ MORE:

President Trump Says He Doesn’t Need Help from Russia, China to End Iran War

Report: US Hit Iran’s Qeshm Island as Part of Secret Strikes Campaign

Iran Warns Citizens To ‘Prepare for Nuclear Blast’ As President Trump Threatens ‘The Hammer’ and Netanyahu Demands Strikes

President Donald Trump Is Right: Iran Looks Like It Wants a Nuclear Weapon & Must Be Stopped

BOTTOMLINE

This article refers to mid-November 2026 reporting on Israeli pressure for renewed joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran, after President Trump had paused major action.⁠

Israel’s Mossad director, Roman Gofman briefed U.S. officials on Israeli intelligence that Iran was using the pause to rebuild ballistic missile and drone production, fortify nuclear and military sites underground, and advance related programs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (then a caretaker after losing his Knesset majority in late October elections) has pushed for a short, intensive joint air campaign—reports describe a 4-to-7-day operation—while substantial U.S. forces (including aircraft carriers) remain in the region.

Israeli officials argue the window is narrowing as Iran reconstitutes capabilities damaged in earlier strikes and moves infrastructure underground, potentially reducing the effectiveness of future attacks.

Some Israeli assessments have also raised concerns about chemical or biological weapons progress, though these claims have been contested.⁠

President Trump has given mixed public signals: he has said he is not rushing a decision and would reassess after the new year, while also stating variations of “I’m going to finish it off.”

U.S. Central Command has conducted high-level talks in Israel, and forces are positioned for relatively rapid action if ordered.

Gulf states have cautioned against escalation, citing risks of Iranian retaliation against their energy infrastructure.⁠

No final decision by President Trump has been reported as of late November 2026, and the situation remains fluid with ongoing low-level hostilities and diplomatic efforts.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.