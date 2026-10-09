By BREANNE DEPPISCH

October 9, 2026

The Justice Department has moved to revoke the citizenship of 40 Americans in a six-week period - an eleventh-hour push that is expected to expand significantly in the days and weeks ahead.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the 40 cases brought by DOJ between August 28 and October 2 represent the ‘largest denaturalization effort in modern history.’

The surge comes as the DOJ races to file 250 denaturalization cases by the end of October, more than double the 120 it brought between Trump’s return to office on January 20, 2025, and late August.

The target has alarmed immigration lawyers and advocates, who question the drain on resources and the strength of some cases.

‘Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice will continue to employ the denaturalization process to maintain our national security and protect the American people,’ Blanche said Tuesday.

The individuals DOJ targeted for denaturalization in its most recent effort are accused of crimes in 19 separate federal districts, officials said, and came to the US from countries including Mexico, China, Iran, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

‘From an individual convicted of espionage to others convicted of sexual offenses against minors, these defendants concealed critical facts from the US government and represent serious criminal offenders,’ Blanche said in a press release.

Many of the pending cases involve defendants that are accused of having lied or omitted details about their conduct on government forms, which DOJ says would have made them ineligible to gain citizenship.

Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice headquarters

Demonstrators hold protest signs during a march in Atlanta as part of a 'No Kings' protest to denounce the Trump administration

It’s unclear if, or how many off these errors or omissions may have been accidental.

Still, the fast-tracked effort - and lofty target - has sparked concern from many immigration advocates and lawyers, who say they fear the individuals in question may not be afforded the opportunity to make their case in a US court.

Already, their efforts far outpace that of previous administrations.

Between 1990 and 2017, an average of just 11 denaturalization cases were filed annually by the Justice Department, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute.

From Last Resort to Intimidating Enforcement Tool: Denaturalization in the Trump Era

The criminal Biden administration, for its part, brought just 24 denaturalization cases in a four-year period.

‘The Trump administration’s second-term approach on denaturalization aligns with much of the rest of its immigration policy agenda: more enforcement, less legal immigration, and harder-to-access citizenship,’ MPI’s Muzaffar and Chishti Colleen Putzel-Kavanaugh said in a report.

They also noted that the more immediate goal may well be creating a culture of fear, given the long-time frame some of these cases take to complete.

‘Creating a climate of hostility is much more achievable than large-scale denaturalizations, as history has shown,’ they said.

Since taking office last year, President Trump and his administration have prioritized a sweeping immigration crackdown.

To date, they have revoked hundreds of thousands of visas for migrants and green card holders authorized to live and work temporarily in the US, and have ended so-called ‘TPS,’ or Temporary Protected Status designations for most countries.

President Trump has also sought to end so-called ‘birthright citizenship’ protections for babies born on US soil via multiple executive orders, despite the Supreme Court’s rejection of the effort earlier this year.

His agenda has faced continued push back.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Boston blocked the Trump administration from imposing ‘astronomical’ fines up to $1.8 million on illegal migrants who fail to leave the US after receiving final deportation orders.

US District Judge George O’Toole, a Bill Clinton appointee, called Trump’s fines - issued to tens of thousands of migrants - unlawful in an order on Monday.

Protesters demonstrate against President Trump's immigration policies in New York City

The fines are part of the president's hard-line immigration crackdown, and the administration's broader push for migrants to 'self-deport'

The fines included maximum penalties of $1.8 million, which would push the migrants into financial ruin, he said.

The judge called President Trump’s fines ‘exorbitant’ and said they would hurt migrants, who already ‘live in an economically precarious position.’

DHS did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment. A spokesperson said DOJ is ‘reviewing’ the decision.

The fines are part of the president’s hardline immigration crackdown, and the administration’s broader push for migrants to ‘self-deport.’

As part of the effort, DHS sent notices last July to thousands of migrants who had final deportation orders.

It notified them of the new financial penalties - which included daily fines of $998 - and gave them just 30 days to contest them.

Then-CBP acting commander Gregory Bovino exits a convenience store of a gas station while conducting an immigration raid in Kenner, Louisiana

The plan also allowed DHS to retroactively impose fines on migrants for a period of up to five years, for a maximum of $1.8 million.

DHS said earlier this year that it had issued more than 100,000 such fines to migrants in the US, bringing the total amount of civil fines to a whopping $84 billion.

A group of migrants brought a class action lawsuit against DHS last November to challenge the fines.

Lawyers for the group argued that the fines violate the Administrative Procedure Act as well as the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process Clause and other protections under the US Constitution.

READ MORE:

Department of Justice (DOJ) Moves to Strip Citizenship from 17 People Accused of Hiding Disturbing Crimes

‘Largest Denaturalization Surge in Recorded History’ Underway as Trump Administration Begins Booting Criminal Citizens

The Trump Administration Escalates Denaturalization Efforts, Targeting Immigrants with Criminal Convictions

BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel Confirms Somali Fraudsters are Being Referred for Denaturalization and Deportation

BOTTOMLINE

The DOJ effort has filed civil denaturalization complaints and is aiming for a cumulative total of about 250 filings by the end of October 2026.

On October 5, 2026, the Justice Department announced it had filed denaturalization actions against 40 naturalized citizens in federal district courts between August 21 and October 2.

Attorney General Todd Blanche called this batch “the largest denaturalization effort in modern history.”

A DOJ spokesperson told Axios the department has filed more than 200 such complaints so far in the administration and remains on track for an internal target of 250 by this month.

Citizenship can be revoked only if a court finds it was illegally procured or obtained by concealment of a material fact or willful misrepresentation.

Filing a complaint does not itself cancel citizenship; the government must prove its case.

The recent 40 include people convicted of or accused of offenses such as espionage for China (including a former Navy sailor), sexual abuse of minors, aggravated sodomy, voluntary manslaughter, money laundering, and various forms of immigration or identity fraud that the government says were concealed during naturalization.

Defendants come from multiple countries, with Mexico the most frequent origin in the latest batch.

The June 2025 Civil Division guidance directed attorneys to prioritize denaturalization where the law and evidence support it, covering fraud, certain undisclosed crimes, and national-security cases.

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