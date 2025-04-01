By Baxter Dmitry

April 1, 2025

The Trump administration, alongside RFK Jr., has just declared all-out war on chemtrails. That’s right—they’re not whispering about it anymore.

They’re forming a task force, and they’re coming for the planes, the pilots, the scientists, and the shadowy overlords bankrolling this aerial assault on humanity.

This is Nuremberg 2.0, and it’s happening right now.

You’ve seen the skies—those unnatural, grid-like streaks of white, stretching horizon to horizon, lingering for hours like prison bars. Not contrails, folks—chemical trails.

We’ve got the videos and lab reports to prove it in a court of law.

Aluminum, barium, strontium—toxic payloads dumped on us like we’re lab rats in some globalist experiment.

For years, the government and media have gaslit us, called us crazy, told us it’s just water vapor, while they have been systematically poisoning us.

But the people aren’t buying it anymore.

The mass formation psychosis has been broken.

And some big names with great influence are joining the crusade against the psychopaths dropping toxic payloads on us from great heights.

And now RFK Jr., with his relentless crusade against environmental crimes, is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the President, and they’ve got a message:

“The spraying must stop.”

Here’s the bombshell: the Trump administration is putting together a taskforce they’re calling Operation Skywatch behind closed doors.

Their mission?

Identify every plane spewing this poison, bring them down—safely, of course, because there are interrogations to be conducted.

We’re talking pilots, aviation execs, scientists and the elite financiers who’ve been funding this operation from their ivory towers.

The task force isn’t messing around—and we know for a fact there are FAA insiders, military brass, and whistleblowers from the private sector ready and willing to spill the beans.

And they’re not stopping there.

They’re using cutting-edge machine learning to scrape X, Telegram, and every corner of the internet for real-time intel—posts, pics, videos—pinpointing where and when these planes are dumping their loads.

But here’s where it gets real: they are going to need you. This is a call to arms.

Every citizen with a smartphone is a soldier in this fight.

Grab your cameras, point them skyward, and document every suspicious trail you see. Upload it to X and every social media platform you use.

Why? Because that data feeds the machine. The more we collect, the faster we map the patterns, the quicker we catch these psychopaths red-handed.

This isn’t just about evidence—it’s about overwhelming the system with truth until they can’t hide anymore.

Hollywood’s even jumping in—and Woody Harrelson isn’t the only high-profile name stepping into the Trump administration’s orbit with a mission to uncover the truth behind chemtrails.

Jim Breuer, the actor and comedian, has joined the fray with his no-nonsense skepticism. Known for mocking mainstream narratives on podcasts, Breuer’s alleging that the chemical trails have been ramped up over the last year.

Figures like Woody Harrelson and Jim Breuer have played a massive role in waking up millions to the reality of chemtrail operations unfolding right above us.

Remember Prince? He called this out before his suspicious death.

Now others are stepping up, risking their careers to amplify the truth.

Their voices have sparked a shift, pulling back the curtain on what’s really happening in our skies.

And we need more of this—more people like you stepping up to spread the word. But it’s not just Harrelson and Breuer leading the charge.

There’s a growing army of truth-tellers out there, including some in surprisingly high places.

The sun’s weaker now, isn’t it? That vibrant orange fireball we grew up with—it’s faded into this pale, pathetic glow.

The clouds? Once majestic, chaotic, alive—now they’re sterile, streaked, like some AI designed them to lock us in a cage.

Here’s RFK Jr’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

Shanahan is absolutely right on the money. We’re talking about crimes against humanity that need to be stopped dead in their tracks, right here, right now.

Parents are out there, helpless, watching their little kids gasp and wheeze through brutal asthma attacks, and you know when it’s worst? Right after those heavy spray days, when the sky’s streaked with those suspicious trails.

Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Meanwhile, farmers are sounding the alarm too.

They’re reporting crop failures left and right, and it’s not just bad luck. They’re finding soil loaded with aluminum and heavy metals, poisoning the land we depend on.

This isn’t just a coincidence; it’s a pattern.

And for what? Weather control? Population control? Some sick power trip?

The elite thought they could pull this off forever, untouchable behind their private jets, high-level connections, and offshore accounts.

They didn’t count on the dam breaking.

They didn’t think the public would ever go the lengths of tracking down chemtrails pilots and holding them to account.

How wrong they were.

Aviation insiders—pilots who’ve flown the missions, mechanics who’ve loaded the tanks, air traffic controllers who’ve tracked the grids—they’re coming forward in droves.

One pilot, anonymous for now, told investigators he was ordered to fly patterns over rural Ohio, releasing what he was told was ‘aerosolized weather stabilizers.’

He quit when he saw the lab reports—aluminum levels 50 times the safe limit, and pathogenic viruses in aerosolized form.

Another whistleblower, a former exec at a major contractor, leaked docs showing payments from a web of shell companies tied to—you guessed it—some of the biggest globalist foundations in the world: the Gates Foundation and Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

And then there’s RFK Jr. He’s been screaming about this for years, connecting the dots between Big Pharma, Big Ag, and now Big Aviation.

He’s got binders of testimony, and he’s handing them straight to Trump’s team.

He told us he was going to go after chemtrails from day one. Working behind the scenes, that’s exactly what he’s done.

The base is fired up, and the momentum’s unstoppable. Now let’s talk Nuremberg 2.0.

The task force isn’t just grounding planes—they’re building cases.

Prosecutors are dusting off laws about environmental terrorism, crimes against humanity, even treason.

Picture this: CEOs in cuffs, dragged before a tribunal, forced to explain why they thought they could poison us and walk away.

The trials will be public, we are hearing, and the evidence undeniable—thanks to you.

Every photo you snap, every video you share, it’s a brick in the wall of justice.

But the overlords aren’t going down without a fight.

They’re scrambling—the word is that private jets are fleeing to non-extradition countries, and PR firms are spinning ‘climate necessity’ lies in the mainstream media.

But it’s too late. The people are awake, and the fury’s boiling over.

So here’s your mission: don’t just listen—act. Hit the streets, watch the skies, flood social media with proof. The task force needs every data point, every witness.

If you’ve got info—times, dates, plane IDs— tag us on X.

You’re not just a bystander; you’re a warrior in this reckoning.

The elite thought they could choke us out from above. They didn’t expect us to fight back. Let’s prove them wrong.

Watch:

