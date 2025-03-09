Well, thankfully, President Trump is working on this behind the scenes. He’s just issued a memorandum that seeks to stop these left-wing judges in their tracks. Under new rules, anyone suing to stop the government’s actions will have to put up a financial bond. If the lawsuit fails, they’ll be on the hook for any costs or damages their legal challenge caused. This move is meant to hold people accountable for filing weak or politically motivated cases against the federal government.