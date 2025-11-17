By Raw Egg Nationalist

November 18, 2025

President Trump has called on House Republicans to release the Epstein files in full, saying that doing so will demonstrate there is “nothing to hide” and remove a major distraction from his political agenda.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” the President posted on Truth Social.

“The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on ‘Epstein,’ are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, ‘Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!”

President Trump went on to say that, if there was any incriminating material about him in the files, the Democrats would have released it before the election.

He also slammed Republican politicians for being drawn into the controversy over the files and “used.” President Trump referred to them in inverted commas as “members” of the Republican Party, the implication being that they are not really on his side. This was clearly a reference to Thomas Massie and particularly Marjorie Taylor Greene, with whom the President has butted heads in recent days over the release of the files.

On Friday, President Trump withdrew his support for Rep. Greene, calling her “wacky” and a “lunatic.”

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“[A]ll I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” President Trump continued, after providing a list of his notable achievements while in office.

President Trump suggested Rep. Greene took umbrage when he suggested she shouldn’t make a bid for higher office.

“It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!),” President Trump wrote.

“She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

President Trump finished by suggesting that he would support a primary challenge to Rep. Greene.

“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

Greene “has gone Far Left,” he added, “even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”

Greene responded to the President’s post by releasing text messages on X in which she urged him to “check the flight logs of Epstein’s plane,” which reveal that the late Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet, the so-called “Lolita Express,” 26 times.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

She accused President Trump of making her “an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote” on a discharge petition led by Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna. The petition will force a vote on a resolution demanding the Justice Department release file related to the Epstein case.



“It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” Greene added.

“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump.”

READ MORE:

Speaker Johnson Alleges President Trump Was a Secret FBI Informant on Epstein Years Before Running for Office

Heartbroken Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene savages President Trump & leaks brutal Epstein text that sparked the president’s break-up announcement

Unsealed Epstein Files Confirm Trump DID NOT Visit Epstein Homes or Island

Democrats Named in Newly Released Epstein Files. Media Refuses to Report.

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked FBI Document Reveals Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret History as an FBI Informant

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has called for the release of additional Jeffrey Epstein-related files, marking a potential shift from earlier positions where he reportedly dismissed such calls.

POTUS urged House Republicans to prioritize releasing the documents, accusing Democrats of blocking transparency and stating it’s time to make them public to expose any wrongdoing.

He emphasized that the files could reveal connections involving powerful figures, including potential ties to the late President Bill Clinton, and framed the release as a matter of justice for victims.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.